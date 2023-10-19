CHAPEL HILL — The Scotland volleyball team made the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 3A state playoffs as a 22 seed when brackets were released on Thursday.

The Lady Scots (15-8) will travel to Hillsborough to take on No. 11 Cedar Ridge (15-8) in the first round on Saturday at 7 p.m. With a Scotland win, they would play the winner of No. 6 Franklinton and No. 27 Seventy-First in the second round on Tuesday.

It’s the fifth straight year Scotland has earned a playoff bid. Last season, the Lady Scots were a 21 seed and lost to 12th-seeded South Central 3-1 in the first round.