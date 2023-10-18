CAMERON — The No. 3-seeded Scotland volleyball team fell to the No. 2 Union Pines Vikings 3-0 in Tuesday night’s Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament semifinal match. Union Pines won with scores of 25-19, 25-12, and 25-13.

Addison Johnson had 17 kills, seven digs, and four solo blocks for Scotland (15-8). Reagan Malpass had 12 assists; Madison Dixon had 10 assists and two digs; Nateya Scott had four digs; Emerie Snuggs, Dawson Blue, and Malpass each had three kills; and Lindsay Locklear, Kinsey Hamilton, Snuggs, and Blue had two assisted blocks.

Union Pines moved to 18-5 with the victory and will play at top-seeded Pinecrest on Wednesday in the tournament championship match.

Scotland will await the release of playoff seeds and opponents by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association on Saturday.

Scotland women’s golf plays final SAC meet at Pinehurst No. 6

The Scotland women’s golf team played 18 holes in their last Sandhills Athletic Conference meet and second consecutive one at Pinehurst No. 6 Tuesday afternoon.

The Lady Scots finished with a team score of 329, and as they’ve done in all five prior meets this season, placed in fourth; placements for the other six SAC schools were unavailable.

Scotland’s Claire Smith shot a 98 after tallying a 51 through the first nine holes. Another 18-hole finish under 100 strokes helped her make the All-SAC women’s golf team with a nine-hole season average of 44.2. Smith also qualified for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A Central Regional, to be held on Monday at The Valley Golf Course in Burlington. She will be the lone player representing Scotland at the event.

Sherrina Smith shot 60 through the first and last nine holes to finish with a 120; Delaney Pittman had a 111 after shooting a 59 in the first nine holes and a 52 in the concluding nine; and Addison Pittman finished with a 63 through the first nine and a 60 in the final nine to record a score of 123. Karli Jacques did not participate in the meet for the Lady Scots.