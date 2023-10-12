SOUTHERN PINES — The Scotland men’s soccer team lost 7-1 to the Pinecrest Patriots Wednesday night.

Scotland (1-10-1, 0-10 Sandhills Athletic Conference) had their lone goal scored by midfielder Ciro Velasco on a penalty kick.

Pinecrest moved to 11-4-1 and 6-2-1 in the SAC with the win.

Scotland’s final regular-season home match will be Monday night against Lee County, which will also be senior night.

Scotland women’s golf competes at Pinehurst No. 6

The Lady Scots golf team played 18 holes at Pinehurst No. 6 Wednesday afternoon in their fifth Sandhills Athletic Conference meet, which was a makeup of the Oct. 2 meeting that was supposed to be played at the Bayonet at Puppy Creek Golf Course in Raeford.

Scotland came in fourth place at the meet — the same finish they’ve had in their other four meets — and finished with a team score of 336; placements for other SAC schools were unavailable.

Claire Smith finished with a team-low of 97, Addison Pittman shot a 118, and Sherrina Smith had a 121.

Scotland plays at Pinehurst No. 6 again on Tuesday.