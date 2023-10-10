LAURINBURG — The Scotland women’s tennis team came close in several matches but couldn’t earn a win against the Hoke County Bucks in their regular-season finale Monday as the Bucks took a 7-2 victory over the Lady Scots.

Scotland (0-12, 0-12 Sandhills Athletic Conference) had one of their wins come in singles play, with Maleah Locklear defeating Hoke County’s Bailey Mass 8-6. Hoke County (2-9, 2-9 SAC) took the other five matches after Alyssa Pridgen beat Scotland’s Lillie Rankin 8-2, Kalea Parker won against Rhea Truesdell 9-7, Azari McLean defeated Shay Ward 8-4, and Laura Pena-Laverde took down Maleah Locklear 10-8; Pena-Laverde and Ward’s match was decided by tiebreaker sets. The Bucks automatically won a singles match and a doubles one by way of forfeit, with Scotland only having five players available.

In doubles, Locklear and Rankin knocked off Mass and Pridgen 8-6 for Scotland’s only other win, and Parker and Pena-Laverde won 8-4 over Truesdell and Smith.

Scotland will compete in the SAC tournament on Tuesday at Southern Lee High School in Sanford. Truesdell is the No. 6 seed in the conference and will face the No. 5 seed, Lee County’s Allie Johnson, in the first round of the singles bracket; Ward is the No. 7 seed and will take on the No. 8 seed, Union Pines’ Bella Edwards; and Smith is the No. 14 seed and will play the No. 13 seed, Southern Lee’s Gina DeCerbo.

Locklear and Rankin are the No. 9 seed in the doubles bracket and will compete against the No. 10 seed, which hasn’t yet been finalized as of Monday night, in the first round.

Lady Scots volleyball wins at Lumberton

The Scotland volleyball team earned a four-set victory over the Lumberton Pirates Monday night in nonconference play. Scotland (13-6) lost the first set 23-25, won the second and third sets 25-21, and took the fourth set 25-12.

Addison Johnson had 20 kills, five aces, and three blocks for the Lady Scots. Reagan Malpass had 19 assists, 11 kills, and two blocks; Madison Dixon had 11 assists; Dawson Blue had two blocks; Emerie Snuggs had seven kills and two aces; and Lindsay Locklear and Teryn Stanton also had two aces each.

Lumberton is 8-9 overall.

Scotland will celebrate senior night when they host Lee County on Tuesday.