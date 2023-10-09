LAURINBURG — The Scotland men’s and women’s basketball schedules for the 2023-24 season were released on Monday by men’s head coach Michael Malpass and women’s head coach Roshien McClain, with each program slated to play 21 games (except for midseason tournaments).

Both teams will open the season at Douglas Byrd on Dec. 1 before playing them in Laurinburg on Dec. 5 in their home openers.

The Lady Scots and Fighting Scots will play two games on a Saturday this year — Dec. 9 and Dec. 16 — when they take on Marlboro County (S.C.); the first meeting will be in Laurinburg, while the following one will be in Bennettsville, S.C.

As they did last season, the Scotland men’s basketball team will compete in an away midseason tournament on Dec. 28. The location and time for it has not yet been finalized.

Both programs will begin Sandhills Athletic Conference play on Dec. 12 at Hoke County. They’ll host the Richmond Raiders on Jan. 23, 2024, and play in Rockingham on Feb. 16, 2024.