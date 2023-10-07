LAURINBURG — All 17 of St. Andrews’ athletic programs are either in the midst of their seasons or preparing for them when they happen in the winter and spring. That hasn’t stopped them from giving back when needed, though.

St. Andrews Athletics has led the initiative to rebuild the Dragon Park/Scotland Yard playground, with over 550 athletes from every team helping to renovate one of Scotland County’s most notorious parks.

St. Andrews head baseball coach Andy Fox helped gather athletes to volunteer after he was contacted by Scotland County Parks and Recreation Programs Supervisor Jeff Maley over the summer.

“I just went to each coach individually, told them the dates and times that I needed people, and what they could do,” Fox said. “I kind of got placed as the head of the athletic department to kind of spearhead our community involvement and our community service. So, it was just something where I felt a strong urge. I know that most if not everybody, has a positive experience when it comes to thinking about a playground. Everybody loves going to the playground. I don’t have any kids personally, but I know (in) our community, there are a lot of children and stuff that would enjoy being able to go out there. So, I just thought it was a really good thing for us to get involved with for the community.”

Maley said without the help of St. Andrews Athletics, the park rebuild would have taken much longer to finish.

“St. Andrews athletes were a truly invaluable resource and extremely instrumental in the completion of this once-in-a-generation playground build,” Maley said in a statement. “We could not have finished without them. Special thanks to Coach Andy Fox for facilitating the volunteer drive on their end and being on-site, helping get the job done the entire build.”

When St. Andrews head football coach Bob Curtin was told about the project, he was immediately on board with it — and so were his players. Nearly 70 of his 108 players worked at least one shift despite the challenge of being in the middle of the season.

“The part that was challenging for us was that afternoon; we had class on some days, and we always had practice,” Curtin said. “So, it was a matter of getting guys out there for three or four hours and then bringing them back to get to class.”

St. Andrews football worked for three days, but most other athletes volunteered from Sep. 18-23 and on Sep. 29 and either worked the second shift (12:30 to 4:30 p.m.) or third shift (4:30 to 8:30 p.m.).

“Some of us have been out there multiple shifts, just like my baseball guys; I think we ended up doing like seven shifts,” Fox said. “Their biggest need was second and third shift, which worked out good for us because (with) the first shift (8 a.m. to noon), everybody’s still in class. And so, they asked us if we could help out with (the) second and third shifts. And that’s what we focused on.”

When working the shifts, athletes didn’t do just one job — they did several of them.

St. Andrews baseball player Jude Drzemiecki and football player Nijel Pearce described the different tasks they did while volunteering at the park rebuild.

”I personally dug some holes, leveled out some holes to build a new swing set for the playground,” Drzemiecki said. “I also poured concrete in different holes, making it stable for the playground itself, and also spread mulch around the playground.”

“I worked one shift, but it was a hard-working shift,” Pearce said. “We had to move big, wooden planks around. We had to cut them in half (and) measure things out. It was really work.”

The purpose of the work outweighed the difficulty of it for Drzemiecki and Pearce, however.

“It gives a much younger generation a chance to go play,” Drzemiecki said. “I looked at pictures from the old playground. It was all old and worn down. So, it gives more kids a safe and creative environment to have fun.”

“When I was younger, I always had a playground to go out and play (at),” Pearce said. “So, when they asked me to help build the playground, it really wasn’t a problem for me because it’s never really a problem helping kids get what I got, if not better.”

The park rebuild is expected to be finished soon and “won’t be long now,” Maley said in a social media post.

Reach Brandon Hodge at 910-506-3171 or by email at [email protected]. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @BrandonHSports.