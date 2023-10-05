SANFORD — The Scotland volleyball team got back in the win category Wednesday with a 3-1 victory over the Southern Lee Cavaliers. The Lady Scots won with set scores of 25-19, 22-25, 25-13, and 25-20.

Addison Johnson had a career-high 33 kills for Scotland; Reagan Malpass had 28 assists and 10 kills; Madison Dixon had 12 assists and six digs; Emerie Snuggs had six kills; Nateya Scott had eight digs; Teryn Stanton had six digs; and Lindsay Locklear had three aces.

Southern Lee is 4-11 overall and 1-8 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play.

Scotland (12-5, 7-2 SAC) plays at Pinecrest Thursday.

Fighting Scots soccer topped by Union Pines

The Scotland men’s soccer team fell to the Union Pines Vikings Wednesday in Cameron after the Vikings eked out a 2-1 win.

Striker Matthew White scored Scotland’s only goal after midfielder Jimmy Locklear’s shot on goal deflected off of Union Pines goalkeeper Kael John. Defender Adrian Rodriguez scored both goals for the Vikings.

Union Pines is 4-11 overall and 2-6 in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

Scotland (1-9-1, 0-9 SAC) gets a week off before playing at Pinecrest on Oct. 11.