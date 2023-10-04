St. Andrews’ results from this past weekend’s western horse show at the St. Andrews Equestrian Center are as follows.

The Knights took high point team for both days.

Sat., Sep. 30

Beginner horsemanship

First place – Savannah Pressley.

Rookie B western horsemanship

First place – Luke Rogers, Grace Morgan, and Natalie Bailey.

Second place – Amy McKenzie.

Level I western horsemanship

First place – Olivia Boyette.

Second place – Annabelle Gander.

Third place – Gabrielle Wall.

Level II western horsemanship

First place – Martine Hole and Lily Roman.

Ranch riding

Third place – Roman.

Fourth place – Hole.

Open horsemanship

First place – Jerica Bozio.

Fifth place – Noel Pickel.

Reining

Third place – Pickle.

Sun., Oct. 1

Beginner horsemanship

First place – Starr Benton.

Rookie

First place – Grace Morgan.

Second place – Bailey and Paige Stepp.

Third place – McKenzie.

Level I horsemanship

First place – Boyette and Gander.

Second place – Rogers.

Level II horsemanship

First place – Hole and Roman.

Ranch riding

First place – Roman.

Second place – Hole.

Open horsemanship

First place – Pickel.

Fifth place – Bozio.

Reining

Third place – Pickel.