LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots are 7-0 and 3-0 in the Sandhills Athletic Conference and have looked refined on defense while the offense continues to put up big numbers. In Scotland’s first four games, they won by an average of nine points per game. In their last three, however, their margin of victory has been 37 points — albeit against lesser competition.

Scotland gets a much-needed rest this week as they are idle and will begin preparing for their game against Pinecrest next Friday — which will likely determine first place in the SAC — and practice situations they don’t get to usually work on.

“We’ll start preparing as much as we can for Pinecrest with what we know, either through films that we’ve gotten from various sources or from films that we had last year, because they’re a lot like us,” Scotland head coach Richard Bailey said. “Now, I am one who doesn’t like to get too far down the rabbit hole until I exchange films and get stuff that I know they’ve done in the last two or three weeks. But this week, we’ll start installing some of the gameplan this week, or at least play with some ideas.

“The other thing we typically do this week is work on situational football. We’ll work on some two-point plays. We’ll work on two-minute offense, two-minute defense, situational third-and-longs, Hail Mary’s, Hail Mary defense. We’ll probably spend 10 minutes every day on some kind of situational-type football. But other than that, it will be a lot of fundamentals. And we won’t practice long this week. Because we’re hoping to make another nine more games if you get to the state championship. And it’s hard for people to realize that it’s an NFL season to win a state championship.”

While Bailey’s ultimate goal is for his team to win a state title, he also wants to win the SAC Championship. The Scots remained tied for first place in the SAC with a 45-0 rout of Union Pines Friday night.

To keep that goal alive, though, the Scots will almost certainly have to defeat their next three opponents in Pinecrest, Lee County, and Richmond, which has been nicknamed “the gauntlet” in recent years.

“The next three games are huge,” Bailey said. “And like I told somebody, we don’t want to win some mythical 3A championship; we want to win the conference championship. And in order to do that, we’ve got to beat Pinecrest; we’ve got to beat Richmond; we’ve got to beat Lee County. That’s our goal. And we’re going to start getting ourselves in that mindset.”

Having a quarterback that takes care of the football can make that challenge easier, which the Scots have. While he has lost three fumbles this year, Ji’San McPhatter has yet to throw an interception. McPhatter also has a QB rating of 130.2 with 901 passing yards and nine total touchdowns (eight passing).

“He’s done a phenomenal job,” Bailey said. “I don’t think he’s probably getting enough credit. And a lot of times, with the quarterback, sometimes you get too much credit, then you get too much blame when things aren’t just right. I think the biggest thing is he’s waited his turn. He’s been in the system for three years. I do think Coach (Steven) Harris has done a good job of bringing him along. Mentally, he’s really been sharp (and) made good decisions with the ball. The threat of us throwing it makes most (teams) be honest (against us). (Teams) are going to make us try to throw the ball. Union Pines tried to do that, but it didn’t matter. And like any quarterback, there are things he’s got to clean up. But overall, he’s been spectacular in these first seven games.”

Wide receivers Quatavius Everette and Dajuan Gibson have been McPhatter’s favorite targets, with Everette catching 22 passes for 421 yards and four TDs and Gibson recording 11 receptions for 218 yards and two TDs.

“I think we’ve got to continue to do a better job of getting those guys involved,” Bailey said. “We’re looking at ways of doing that, where it’s not always low-percentage fade balls. We’ve got to do some other things. And that’s stuff we’ve talked about as a staff that we’ve got to continue because (Everette and Gibson) are two really good wide receivers. But they’ve had some injuries, and (Gibson) was sick all last week; he didn’t practice till Thursday. So, there are some things going on behind the scenes, but we’ve got to get them more involved in it. That’s something moving forward that I’m going to try to stress gets done.”

The run game is Scotland’s most potent way of scoring, though, and after not being as effective on the ground last year, in comparison to previous years, the Scots are revitalized this season with running back Zay Jones at the helm in the backfield.

Jones has a chance to top Zamir White’s yardage and TD totals from his sophomore season at Scotland — White’s best high school statistical season — as he has already rushed for 1,479 yards and 23 TDs, which are unofficially the most in all of North Carolina. Nationally, Jones is unofficially 13th in rushing yards and 11th in total TDs with 24.

“He’s just different,” Bailey said. “We have other running backs that are really good, (but they aren’t) Zay. The whole thing works better when Zay is running the football. He’s got great vision; he’s got great toughness; he’s strong; he’s fast enough; and he’s very smart. He knows what he’s doing. We trust him explicitly; he doesn’t make mental mistakes. And the other thing he does is ball security; he doesn’t lay the ball on the ground. And so, all those things are what it takes to be an elite running back, and he really has all of them. So, extremely proud of him, and the running game makes us go.”

Running behind a stout offensive line made up of tackles Jaedyn Millisock and Jake Clemmons, guards Isaiah Locklear and Darreus McDougald, and center Thomas Taylor also helps.

“You’ve got to be good up front, and we are,” Bailey said. “I think the development of Jake Clemmons; he was kind of an unknown factor. We were counting on him to be able to play this year, but he hadn’t played a lot of football. He didn’t touch the field hardly last year. And so he worked hard to make himself into a good football player. But it was Jake coming in and really being that next piece and solidifying the offensive line.”

Tight end Kellum Hunt was also a player Bailey discussed heavily as being a factor in blocking for his running backs.

“I think Kellum Hunt’s done a good job,” Bailey said. “I don’t think he’s probably gotten enough credit; he’s been a viable blocker. Eli McCoy is tough to replace for all the versatile things he did for us. But Kellum is a lot like that; very smart, he can catch the ball when we ask him to.”

With Scotland’s offense being as productive as it’s been, it’s put pressure on the defense to try and match it. While there are still some growing pains, Bailey said most of them have been coachable, which helps make things a lot easier.

“I tell them all the time. ‘Don’t just say yes, sir; fix it. Get better.’ Saying yes, sir, means you’re polite. It doesn’t mean you’re coachable,” Bailey said. “And so, we’ve got some kids who, sometimes, are polite but aren’t as coachable. But now, they’re buying into it. I think they’ve seen it done enough the right way that they’re like, oh, if I just do it the way Coach Bailey says, I’m going to be successful; our defense is going to be successful. And I think that’s happening now where it’s starting to resonate with some of our guys, especially our D-linemen.

“Our defense is going to be as good as our defensive line and linebackers play. (I) have not been overly happy with our linebacker play as a whole. I think Malcom McGirt has done a good job. Matrice (McRae), when he’s been available, has done well. We’re still looking for that third linebacker to really raise the level. Zion Morrison has done a good job. We’ve just got to figure out where he best helps us win. Camaren Braddy’s done some good things, but he’s got to get better at some other things. I think our secondary overall has played really well. Keyshaun McQueen has done some good things, and I think Chase Odom has been steady. Josh Adams has been phenomenal. He’s been as good as I could hope.”

Scotland’s special teams have also seen an uptick in production lately, especially with kicker Cameron Cole. Cole made a 34-yard field goal Friday night against Union Pines and had another opportunity to kick a 37-yarder, but it was no good.

“I hope we don’t have to attempt field goals; I hope we score touchdowns. But I have full confidence in Cameron,” Bailey said. “Anything inside of about 45 yards, I feel really good about. We definitely will kick them if we need to. It won’t be because I’m thinking we don’t have a kicker that’s good enough. But I am one of those ones that, you don’t win a lot of football games in high school kicking field goals; you need to score touchdowns when you can and kick extra points. So, I hope we kick a ton of extra points. And it takes all of it. I feel good about our protection of it. Dakota Quick-Smith’s done a good job holding. Thomas has done a good job snapping.

“The other thing I think we’ve gotten better at is covering the kickoffs. Cameron is still working on placement at times. But I’m asking him to do a bunch of things. Sky right, squib left, sky left — it’s a lot of things that I’m asking him to do. And he works hard at it, but we’re getting better at running down, staying in our lanes, making tackles when we get there. And that’s going to be important because we can’t just give the other team the ball at the 50-yard line all the time.”

Scotland’s next game against Pinecrest will be on Oct. 13 at Pate Stadium.

Reach Brandon Hodge at 910-506-3171 or by email at [email protected]. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @BrandonHSports.