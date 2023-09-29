CAMERON — The Scotland volleyball team was swept 3-0 by the Union Pines Vikings Thursday night. The Vikings won with 25-13, 25-8, and 25-14 set scores.

Addison Johnson had 11 kills, five digs, and an ace for the Lady Scots. Reagan Malpass had five kills and an ace, and Nateya Scott and Madison Dixon had three digs each.

Union Pines is 13-4 overall and 6-2 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play.

Scotland (10-5, 6-2 SAC) visits Terry Sanford in nonconference action on Monday.

Lady Scots tennis crushed by Pinecrest in doubleheader

The Scotland women’s tennis team was downed by the Pinecrest Patriots Thursday in Southern Pines in back-to-back matches after the Patriots won 9-0 and 5-0.

Pinecrest (10-2, 9-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) won every set in singles action 6-0 and every set in doubles competition 8-0 in the first match.

In the opening match, Pinecrest’s Estelle Kilpatrick defeated Scotland’s Maleah Locklear in singles play; Livia Pratt beat Jacquelyn Rankin; Sophia Pandich won against Rhea Truesdell; Gabby Hooper topped Shay Ward; Maddie Matthis took down Marissa Smith; and Eliza Hage won by way of forfeit.

In doubles, Kilpatrick and Pratt defeated Locklear and Rankin; Hage and Chloe Beane beat Truesdell and Smith; and Cameron Groner and McKinley Graham automatically won due to forfeit.

In the second match, the teams only played singles; all were a 6-0 win for Pinecrest except when Pinecrest’s Dylan Macrae defeated Ward 6-1. Pandich beat Locklear; Cina Huston won against Lillie Rankin; Mollie Grafenberg knocked off Truesdell; and Brooks Macrae took down Smith.

Scotland (0-9, 0-9 SAC) plays at Lee County on Tuesday.