LAURINBURG — In Scotland’s last contest Monday against Richmond, the defense played two halves of competitive soccer but couldn’t get many shots on goal, which resulted in a 2-0 win for the Raiders. How the Fighting Scots performed Wednesday against Hoke County, though, was visibly flip-flopped from their showing against Richmond.

Scotland gave up four first-half scores and two more in the second half before scoring late as Hoke County took a 6-1 victory back to Raeford.

“I gave them (Scotland players) the score about how Hoke played against Richmond; it was 3-0, and we held Richmond to just two scores,” Scotland head coach Orrick McDougald said.” I said, ‘Y’all, that lets you know that y’all can play with anybody.’ But for some reason or another, it does not transition from their head to their heart to the field. And when it comes to them having that mentality that they can play with anybody, they’re not believing in themselves. And, we’ve got to figure out a way to try to get that instilled into them.”

Scotland (1-7-1, 0-7 Sandhills Athletic Conference) totaled eight shots on goal, including six in the second half. The Scots also scored their first goal since Sep. 14 against Red Springs when striker Matthew White found the back of the net with 48.4 to go in the contest.

“We had a good look on goals,” McDougald said. “A couple of times tonight, I heard a lot of them calling for (the) ball and looking for where their second player is supposed to be. It’s getting better in some areas.”

The Fighting Scots’ defense wasn’t as sharp, especially in the first half. Forward Mohamed Diallo connected on the first three goals for Hoke (10-5-1, 4-3 SAC) in the second, 18th, and 20th minutes for a natural hat trick.

“Everybody that scored on us scored from the center, and that’s where he (Diallo) scored from,” McDougald said. “We weren’t doing what we were supposed to be doing. When our center mids are not covering like they’re supposed to and we’re leaving gaps, it’s easy for them. I called one of the players to the side (because) the ball went right past them, and then he thought somebody else was supposed to have gotten it, and I’m like, ‘It doesn’t matter. Closest (player) to the ball gets to the ball.’ We’re just not talking and communicating, and that’s how they are getting easy scores like that.”

In the 22nd minute, midfielder Johnathan Pena connected on a free kick from just outside the box to increase the Bucks’ lead to 4-0, which they took into halftime.

Diallo put in his fourth goal and Hoke’s fifth goal in the 59th minute, and with 18:53 remaining, forward Joas Hernandez struck the ball into the top right corner of the goal from 20 yards away. From that point, Christopher White went in goal for Scotland in-place of Jack Herr.

White and midfielder Jimmy Locklear each had two shots on goal for Scotland.

McDougald and the Scots will get a four-day break to continue their goal of getting a conference win this season. Scotland hasn’t won a SAC game since the 2020 season, which was played in the spring of 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m still hoping and praying that we get one conference game out of this season; that’s all I’m wishing and praying for,” McDougald said.

Scotland’s next chance for a SAC victory will be Monday against Southern Lee, which will also be Pink-Out Night.

“We’re looking for all (breast cancer) survivors to come out,” McDougald said. “If anybody that’s a survivor wants to come out and be recognized that night, the players are going to give the survivors balloons … and release balloons in honor of those who are fighting.”

Lady Scots tennis loses at Hoke County

In other Scotland fall sports action, the Lady Scots tennis team also went up against Hoke County Wednesday in Raeford, with the Bucks earning a 7-0 win.

Hoke is 1-5 both overall and in Sandhills Athletic Conference play.

In singles action, Hoke’s Bailey Mass defeated Scotland’s Maleah Locklear 6-0, 8-5; Alyssa Pridgen topped Lillie Rankin 6-1, 6-2; Kalea Parker beat Rhea Truesdell 6-3 in both sets; Azari McLean knocked off Shay Ward 6-2, 6-1; and Laura Pena-Laverde won over Marissa Smith 6-0, 6-1.

Only two doubles matches were played. Mass and Pridgin defeated Locklear and Rankin 8-4, and Parker and Pena won 8-6 against Truesdell and Smith.

Scotland (0-8, 0-8 SAC) plays again Thursday at Pinecrest.

