LAURINBURG — Before Tuesday’s match against Southern Lee, Scotland had given up just a single set in their last four matches. And after Tuesday’s contest, the same remained.

The Lady Scots came away with a 3-0 win over the Cavaliers to win their fifth-straight and move to 10-4 overall and 6-1 in the Sandhills Athletic Conference. Scotland won the first and third sets 25-17 and the second set 25-19.

“Anytime you get a conference win, of course it’s huge,” Scotland head coach Adam Romaine said. “These girls are hard knocks. I love them.”

Although the Lady Scots prevailed, Romaine said his team still has work to do, specifically with their coverage.

“You could have dropped a 75,000-pound boulder in the middle of our coverage tonight; it was so wide open,” Romaine said. “We were in the same scenario last week after the Richmond win. We came back in practice on Wednesday and played fantastic the next two games.”

The performance may not have been Scotland’s best, but when it mattered, they showed up. In the third set, with the score tied at 10-10, the Lady Scots put up eight of the following 10 points to lead 18-12. Scotland went up 24-15 after a service ace by middle hitter Dawson Blue, but Southern Lee (4-9, 1-6 SAC) scored the ensuing two points with a kill from outside hitter Hannah Ray and a service ace from libero Priyanna Tabon. Scotland middle hitter Lindsay Locklear ended the game on the next possession with a kill.

“We were aggressive with our serves,” Defensive specialist Addison Johnson said about what Scotland did to pull away in the final set. “We were keeping our serves, and whenever we did get the serve back, we were fighting to keep it. Just doing what we had to do to be able to keep the ball on our side.”

Scotland and Southern Lee tied at 5-5 in the first set before four straight points — which included two service aces by Locklear — put the Lady Scots ahead 9-5; Locklear got her third service ace of the set to put Scotland up 17-13. The Lady Scots put up eight of the last 12 points with a service ace by Johnson closing the set.

”We did well with sticking together and finishing and pushing through,” Johnson said. “Yeah, at times, we were dead and didn’t have the energy. But we just found a way to stick together, communicate throughout it, and find a way to pick ourselves back up.”

Early in the second set both teams were knotted up again at 5-5. Scotland managed six of the subsequent eight points to lead 11-7 before Southern Lee slimmed it to 12-10 after back-to-back attacking errors by setters Reagan Malpass and Madison Dixon. Scotland’s edge became 15-11, but the Cavs crept back to take a 19-18 lead off a service ace by rightside hitter Ella Kellogg. That was the last point scored by Southern Lee in the set, however, as Scotland finished it with seven consecutive points, including two kills from Blue in the final two possessions.

Johnson finished the night with 15 kills, five digs, and three aces for Scotland. Locklear had 11 kills, seven digs, and six aces; Ramsey Hale had three kills; Malpass had 12 assists and seven aces; Dixon had seven assists; and Nateya Scott had three digs.

Southern Lee’s Ava Sharpe had five kills; Ray had four kills and six aces; Kellogg and Parker also had four kills; and Tabon had three aces.

Scotland plays Union Pines in Cameron on Thursday, which could be critical in determining second place in the SAC, as the Vikings are 5-2 in conference play and suffered a sweep by Scotland on Sept. 5 in Laurinburg.

“I laid it out in every scenario — how we can win outright, be co-champions, and finish second outright,” Romaine said. “We’ve got some in-house cleaning up we have to do in practice tomorrow. Some coaches, they would be scared to do that with a big game at Union Pines on Thursday. But, if they don’t learn at this level in this time in their life, the things that we need to fix in this program at practice tomorrow, then they’re never going to get taught.

“We’re just taking it game by game. That’s all you can do at this level right now. And we can’t overlook anybody. All we’ve got to do now is look forward to Union Pines and get ready for them.”

