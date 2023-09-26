SHALLOTTE — The Scotland volleyball team took care of business in nonconference action Monday night, defeating the West Brunswick Trojans in three sets with scores of 25-18, 25-17, and 25-12.

Scotland’s Addison Johnson had 15 kills, 10 digs, and two aces; Lindsay Locklear had seven kills, five digs, and three aces; Emerie Snuggs had four kills; Madison Dixon had eight assists, three aces, and two kills; Reagan Malpass had 12 assists and three aces; and Nateya Scott had three assists.

West Brunswick is 4-8 overall.