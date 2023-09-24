DAVIDSON — The St. Andrews Knights took a two-hour trip north to Davidson College on Saturday to face the NCAA Division I FCS Wildcats, who bested the Knights 84-6.

Davidson (2-2, 1-0 Pioneer Football League) led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and went up 35-0 in the second. A 75-yard touchdown run by St. Andrews quarterback Darius Holly, who became the team’s third different starting signal-caller this season, with 3:27 left before halftime gave St. Andrews (0-4) their only points of the night before the extra point attempt was no good.

The Wildcats added two more TDs in the third quarter and three more in the fourth.

Holly finished the game with only one pass attempt that went incomplete and lost two fumbles but rushed seven times for 57 yards. St. Andrews running back Nahjiir Seagraves had nine carries for 33 yards, RB Kevon Daniels had 11 rushes for 21 yards, and RB Anterius Carpenter ran the ball five times for 17 yards. Defensive back Lavarius Heath-Lewis had 12 tackles (all solo) to lead the Knights defense, and DB Jordan McCall had a pass breakup.

Davidson QB Coulter Cleland went 10-of-11 passing for 149 yards and two TDs. QB L.J. Phillips had four rushes for 30 yards and a TD; QB Isaiah Sepand ran twice for 14 yards and a TD; RB Will Cox had five carries for 90 yards and a TD; RB Mason Sheran had seven rushes for 53 yards and a TD; RB Mari Adams had seven rushing attempts for 51 yards and a TD; RB Robert Lamar ran the ball seven times for 36 yards and a TD; wide receiver Aaron Maione had two carries for 55 yards and two touchdowns and had three receptions for 48 yards; and WR Tahir Henry had two rushing attempts for 21 yards and a TD. Linebacker Landon Smart had a team-best six tackles (three solo); Smart and LBs Kristian Ozane, Sabin McLaughlin, and Jack Wiese each had a sack.

St. Andrews opens Appalachian Athletic Conference play next weekend at Bluefield (Va.).