The Scotland volleyball team talks together before the start of the second set during Tuesday’s game against Richmond in Laurinburg.

LAURINBURG — Scotland hasn’t fallen to Richmond on their home court in the regular season since 2018, when the Raiders defeated the Lady Scots 3-0.

Scotland kept that streak alive Tuesday night by defeating Richmond 3-1 but did so behind inconsistent play throughout the game.

“It wasn’t a pretty win,” Scotland head coach Adam Romaine said. “It was ugly at times. Some of the girls were confused on some things that they shouldn’t have been. We’re (11) games into the season. Those things we’re going to work on and fix tomorrow.”

None of the players on the team experienced that home loss to Richmond in 2018, but they’ve all gone through plenty of matchups against the Raiders.

Nateya Scott, one of two seniors for Scotland, has been through more than most of them and explained why the Richmond game is unlike others.

“It’s a rivalry. It brings so much excitement,” Scott said. “And I know some of these girls (from Richmond), so it’s kind of personal. But this match was pretty good. Last year’s match was pretty good, too. We had a big student section, and they came out, and they dressed in, I think it was black or white or something, and we had a bunch of fans. This year, it was kind of quiet, not that much noise. But if we had a big student section, I think we would have been more excited and ready to play.”

Scotland (7-4, 4-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference) had a 2-0 set lead on Richmond (6-7, 3-3 SAC) but struggled in the third set. The Raiders led 10-7 before the Lady Scots took a 16-15 lead. The two teams tied six times throughout the rest of the set before Richmond won 25-23 on a Riley McDonald kill.

“Earlier, we knew what we had to do. We knew what we were doing,” Romaine said. “And they (Richmond) helped us with some service errors on their side a few times here and there. But what we did (is) we became complacent. And we’re not good enough of a team to become complacent. We’re good at times. We’ve been great a game or two. But we can’t become complacent against anybody because we know what happens if we do, would be like tonight; we will drop a set and give a team like that life. And then, you find a way to lose another set, and the next thing you know, you’re sitting in set five, and you’ve got an ‘L.’”

While Scotland didn’t go to a fifth set with Richmond, they nearly did after a 16-2 advantage dwindled to 22-16 in the fourth set. The Lady Scots held on to win 25-19 after Ramsey Hale blocked the ball at the net for the game point.

“We had a big lead there in the fourth, and then, same thing, became complacent and let them pull it to (six points) at the end,” Romaine said. “We’re too young of a team and inexperienced still at some spots, and have some weaknesses still here and there, that we can never become complacent in a game.”

The Lady Scots and the Raiders went back-and-forth to start the first set, with neither team taking a lead of more than two through the first 18 total points. Once Scotland led 10-8, they increased it to 15-8, then 20-14, before winning the set 25-19.

Scotland went up 12-4 in the second set but allowed Richmond to score 12 of the set’s following 18 points to come to within two. The Lady Scots inched their way up 23-20 and squeaked a 25-23 victory.

“There were some moments in the game that were good,” Romaine said. “(I) didn’t want to rain on the parade. So, I told them, ‘Hey, a win’s a win.’”

Addison Johnson had 17 kills, five digs, two aces, and two assisted blocks for Scotland. Locklear had eight kills, five aces, and two digs; Hale had seven kills; Dawson Blue had four kills, three assisted blocks, two aces, and two solo blocks; Reagan Malpass had 21 assists, seven aces, and two kills; Madison Dixon had 11 assists; and Scott had four digs and three aces.

In other conference action Tuesday, Pinecrest defeated Union Pines 3-2. That win keeps the Patriots undefeated in the SAC at 6-0 and gives the Vikings their second conference loss, which is meaningful for the 3A portion of the SAC standings.

“We kind of control our destiny here with what could happen if we can come back and steal another one from Union Pines,” Romaine said. “And then, we’re in the driver’s seat with that 3A piece, but we want to be straight-up conference champions. And we have the ability to be able to do that if we beat Union Pines again and go win there in a tough place at Pinecrest, and take that win. But we’ve got to beat everybody else here, not overlook anybody else like tonight.”

Scotland begins their second run-through of SAC play on Thursday when they host Hoke County.

Scotland women’s tennis falls to Southern Lee in doubleheader

The Scotland women’s tennis team couldn’t earn their first win of the season in back-to-back games against the Southern Lee Cavaliers on Tuesday, as the Cavs won the first game 6-0 and the second one 3-1.

Scotland (0-3, 0-3 Sandhills Athletic Conference) lost all four singles matches in the first contest. Kate Jackson beat Maleah Locklear 8-4, Evie Eller won 8-0 over Rhea Truesdell, Blaire Young defeated Shay Ward 8-0, and C.E. Bryan bested Marissa Smith 8-1.

In doubles competition, Eller and Bryan defeated Locklear and Truesdell 8-0 and Southern Lee’s Logan Hickman and Brooke Burris got an 8-1 win over Ward and Smith.

In the second game, Southern Lee (4-2, 4-1 SAC) and Scotland played only four singles matches. Young defeated Locklear 6-3, Hickman took down Truesdell 6-2, and Gina DeCerbo won 6-0 over Ward. Smith defeated the Cavs’ Maronie Petty 6-1 for Scotland’s only match win of the day.

The Lady Scots return to the court on Wednesday at Hoke County.

