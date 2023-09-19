SANFORD — Football nowadays is all about how quickly a team can score. Unique play designs and formations are continuously being utilized because of it, from the high school level to the professional ranks.

But on Friday night, Scotland will head on the road to play the Southern Lee Cavaliers — a team that’s very different than most.

“They’re kind of old school,” Scotland head coach Richard Bailey said about Southern Lee. “I told our kids it’s a little bit like watching football in the 1990s. It’s a lot of pro I (formation), power formations, and (an) old-school way of going about doing things. They play a true fullback, tailback, the quarterback’s under center; these are things that you don’t see anymore. I respect that, but it’s different. So, that’ll be taking a little bit of getting used to. But at the end of the day, the kids (have) to go out there and perform, and we’ll have them ready.”

The Cavs are 3-2 overall — already tied for the same amount of wins they’ve had in the last three years combined — with wins over Western Harnett, Seaforth, and Fairmont and are coming off of a 55-33 loss at Richmond.

“They’ve played better than they have in previous years,” Bailey said. “And their schedule may have something to do with that. It’s just, you can’t take anything for granted. We’re going to their place, and anytime you go into somebody else’s territory, it’s always a little nerve-wracking.”

The Scots have gotten the best of the Cavs since they joined the SAC in 2021, but Bailey has said, in the past, that it hasn’t been an easy matchup to prepare for.

It’ll be more difficult this time with them bringing in new head coach Fred Blanks during the offseason. Blanks replaced Mike McClure, now a defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator at St. Andrews.

“I’m not familiar with him that much, and I don’t know certain tendencies that I would maybe know against somebody that we’ve played a long-standing series against,” Bailey said. “The unknown is always a little worrisome. A lot of teams, we’ve played each other (for) so long, they know our tendencies, and they’re familiar with everything we’re doing. I would like to think it’s a little bit of a challenge for them as well because they’re not used to playing against us.”

Southern Lee has some players who have experience playing against Scotland, however. One of them is quarterback Robbie Sims, who passed for 159 yards and had two touchdowns (one rushing) in last year’s contest between the Scots and Cavs, which ended in a 63-34 win for Scotland. Sims is helping lead a Southern Lee offense averaging 36 points per game.

“They’ve got some weapons,” Bailey said. “They’ve always had some speed. They’ve got a fast tailback, and the quarterback is a good athlete. So as long as you’ve got a couple of dudes, you’ve always got a boxer’s chance in a game.”

The running back that Bailey’s referring to is Tyrice Douglas. Douglas already has over 700 yards rushing and had 93 yards on 16 carries last year against the Scots. The Cavs also use RBs Johnnie Jones and Mike Blanks occasionally.

“They’re going to run the ball right at you,” Bailey said. “And we haven’t necessarily been as good versus that as we have some other things.”

Brett Tate-Blanks and Avery Harrington are the team’s top two receivers, but both are averaging only around 20 receiving yards a game.

For the Southern Lee defense, its struggled with consistency against their opponents. In their first two games, they allowed just 21 total points; however, in their last three, they’ve given up an average of 34 points.

But Bailey knows how this Cavs defense plays — because they are almost identical to Scotland’s.

“They’re a 3-3 stack like we are,” Bailey said. “So, one thing about it, we’ll be able to give ourselves a good scout team look this week because they basically run our defense. There (are) some things that present problems to you when you’re having to face that kind of defense, and we’ll have to make some adjustments. But I feel pretty good about it.”

Linebacker Mike Blanks leads the defense for Southern Lee with over 50 total tackles. LB Kamauri Davis, defensive back Julian McNeill, and defensive linemen Jamauri Hall and Marcus Blanks are other top tacklers for the Cavs.

Scotland will be looking to start 6-0 and 2-0 in the SAC with a win over Southern Lee. The last time the Scots started with that mark or better was in 2019 when they made it to the fourth round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A state playoffs and lost 22-15 to Cardinal Gibbons.

Bailey was uncertain whether his team would be undefeated at this point but knew this team had “potential.”

“I don’t know if I expected it,” Bailey said. “I thought it was possible realistically with some of the names on our schedule. And now, come to find out, maybe a couple of those teams weren’t as strong as they’ve been in previous years. But, with the names on the schedule, I thought if we were 3-2, 4-1 right now, I’d feel pretty good about it. So, I really feel good about 5-0.

“But we’ve still got a lot of work as a football team. We’ve got a lot of things that we got to get better at. We’ve got a lot of places where we’re not as good as we need to be. And so, we’ll continue to work at those things. But I still think this team has really good potential. We’ve just got to get that potential out of them.”

Friday’s game begins at 7:30 p.m.

Reach Brandon Hodge at 910-506-3171 or by email at [email protected]. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @BrandonHSports.