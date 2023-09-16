RAEFORD — The Fighting Scots are typically known for winning games with their offense — specifically running the football.

It was their defense that played the bigger part in helping them prevail Friday night, though.

Scotland’s defense had a first-half shutout and held the Hoke County Bucks offense to just 200 total yards, as the Scots came out of Raz Autry Stadium with a 36-13 win in their Sandhills Athletic Conference opener and moved to 5-0 overall for the first time since 2019.

“This is one of the first wins, after it, that I feel pretty good about,” Scotland head coach Richard Bailey said. “Across the board, we played really well on ‘D’ (defense) tonight. Way more sound, way more people doing their assignments. (We) had a couple of breakdowns in the second half. A couple of backup guys were in. But I like what I saw tonight. We can build on that.”

Scotland allowed 331 yards against Jack Britt last week, which Bailey called a “horrible” performance by his defense. Against Hoke County, however, Bailey, who is also Scotland’s defensive coordinator, made some changes that he believes attributed to his defense’s turnaround.

“The big thing is we moved some guys around,” Bailey said. “We played without Jonathan Graham tonight, who was supposed to start, but he got COVID. And so, we had to go with the next guy up. Dylan Tilson did a great job. We rotated some offensive linemen in there. Just so much better. We moved Key (Keyshaun McQueen) back to free safety. (He) gives us a better presence, more speed back there, more athleticism, and that really was a big help to us, as well. And he’s a better communicator. He talks and moves, and we’ve been missing that.”

Scotland’s defense wasn’t the only positive takeaway from the game, as the offense continued playing well and churning out touchdowns. Running back Zay Jones scored on runs of 1 and 3 yards on Scotland’s first two drives in the first quarter to help the Scots go up 15-0 after they faked the extra point following Jones’ second TD, and kicker Cameron Cole passed it to tight end Kellum Hunt for two points.

“The start of the game was personal,” Jones said. “We were driving, but they had a good defensive line. Those boys (are) bigger than I expected, so (I) wasn’t able to break like I wanted to.”

Scotland made it a 22-0 lead with 7:55 to go in the second quarter when quarterback Ji’San McPhatter scrambled around on a fourth-and-8 from the Hoke 38-yard line and found wide receiver Quatavius Everette downfield.

After two three-and-outs and another punt on their third drive, Hoke (2-3, 0-1 SAC) managed to make it into Scotland territory for the first time all night late in the second quarter. But on a fourth-and-25 from Scotland’s 28-yard line, Hoke QB Brandon Saunders was sacked by Scotland defensive lineman Isaiah Locklear with 4.4 left until halftime to keep the Bucks without points.

Jones found the end zone for the third time with 7:34 remaining in the third quarter on a 1-yard run to put Scotland up 29-0 before Hoke hit paydirt for the first time on their next drive with a 75-yard TD reception from former Fighting Scot WR Tre’jan Williams to make the score 29-7.

Scotland’s last score came from RB Corheim Hasty on a 90-yard kickoff return TD on the ensuing kickoff, and Hoke’s came with 8:24 left in the game on a 22-yard TD run from Saunders with an unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt.

“Offensively, we played good,” Bailey said. “They (Hoke) were tougher on defense. They were crowding the box. We didn’t want to throw it all the time because we were winning by a lot. Some of those boxes said we should have thrown it, but you don’t want to look like a turkey. Ji’San McPhatter (with) another great game tonight. Wideouts did a great job. (The) O-line, as always, especially against some crowded boxes. Our running back, Zay, continues to do what he does. It’s nice to see Corheim get a couple of big runs, too.”

McPhatter went 11-of-16 passing for 158 yards, Jones had 19 carries for 133 yards, Hasty had 13 carries for 70 yards, WR Dajuan Gibson had six receptions for 51 yards, and Everette had four catches for 74 yards.

For Hoke, Saunders was 15-of-23 passing for 146 yards and rushed for 38 yards, WR Seriyon Wilson had five receptions for 36 yards, Williams had three catches for 64 yards, and WR X’Zavier Stephens-McIntosh had three grabs for 30 yards.

With a strong showing on both sides of the ball, the remaining question is, Can the Scots be consistent going forward?

Bailey thinks they can, and it all comes down to the offense helping the defense and vice-versa.

“We’ve just got to get enough stops. Tonight, we got enough. And if we continue to do that, we’re going to score 30, 40 points against probably everybody about,” Bailey said.

Scotland plays at Southern Lee next week.

