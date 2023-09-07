FAYETTEVILLE — The Scotland volleyball team took down the South View Tigers with a final score of 3-1 in nonconference action on Wednesday. Scotland (5-3, 2-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) won the first two sets with scores of 25-22 and 25-21, South View (4-3, 1-1 United-8) took the third set 25-23, and the Lady Scots won the fourth 25-13.

Scotland fell to South View earlier this season 3-1 in Laurinburg.

Addison Johnson had 17 kills and four aces for Scotland, Reagan Malpass had 17 assists, seven kills, and five aces, Ramsey Hale had five blocks, and Madison Dixon had 16 assists.

The Lady Scots host Pinecrest on Tuesday.

Scotland men’s soccer downed at Southern Lee

The Scotland men’s soccer team (0-2-1, 0-2 Sandhills Athletic Conference) was downed 9-0 against the Southern Lee Cavaliers (3-2, 1-0 SAC) in Sanford Wednesday night.

Scotland hosts Union Pines on Monday.