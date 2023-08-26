Four Scotland players try to take down a Terry Sanford player during Friday’s game in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Friday night’s game between Scotland and Terry Sanford can be described as an emotional one, or even an intense one. It can also be described as a matchup that involved plenty of work on the ground.

The Fighting Scots ran the ball on 51 of their 64 total plays (excluding punts), which led to 326 yards, five touchdowns, and a 34-29 upending of Terry Sanford in a rematch from the second round of the 2022 NCHSAA 3A state playoffs when Scotland had their season ended on a walk-off Hail Mary.

“At the end of the day, we’ve got to do what it takes to win a football game, and that was run the football,” Scotland head coach Richard Bailey said. “I think what we really need to say is we had two monster games by our offensive line. Let’s not lose the fact that we have an incredible offensive line. And I’ll tell you, Zay (Jones) was hurt a little bit, sucked it up; that’s what a man, a senior, is about. Really proud of him because there were some times he wanted to tap out on me a little bit, and I talked him into staying, and he’s like, ‘I got you.’”

Scotland (2-0) led 28-22 going into the fourth quarter and added to their lead with 4:38 left, when Jones rushed in from the 4-yard line for his fourth TD of the contest before a run by wide receiver Shylan Harrell on the two-point conversion attempt was no good.

“My brother in college, he was like, I need four tuddies (touchdowns), so I had to get it,” Jones said.

Terry Sanford (1-1) answered just over a minute later with a 6-yard TD run by quarterback Jaylen Wright to make it a five-point game. But after the Bulldogs kicked off to the Scots, they wouldn’t get another chance to score as Scotland ran the clock out — something they failed to do in their playoff meeting against Terry Sanford last season.

“I wasn’t going to repeat last year,” Bailey said. “Don’t score; I said if you break one, fall down.”

Something that the Scots did repeat — from last week — was scoring on their opening drive. On the first play from scrimmage, Scotland QB Ji’San McPhatter found WR Dajuan Gibson for a 27-yard reception that set the Scots up near midfield. Several plays later, Jones punched his first score of the night in from 3 yards out to give Scotland a 7-0 lead.

Despite the Scots going scoreless on their next two possessions, the defense held Terry Sanford to two three-and-outs on their first two drives on offense.

“Proud of the defense,” Bailey said. “(The) defense made big enough plays when we had to have them. I thought we made some good stops when we had to.”

Those stops led to more points for Scotland on the scoreboard as Jones continued his big night with a 10-yard TD run with 6:09 left in the second quarter to put the Scots up 14-0.

Terry Sanford responded two minutes later with a 23-yard TD strike from Wright to WR Rashid Jones but missed the extra point, making it 14-6 heading into halftime.

During the break, Bailey had a simple message for his team.

“Run the ball. Shove it down their throats,” Bailey said.

The Bulldogs received favorable field position to open the second half after the Scots decided to do an onside kick to begin the third quarter but couldn’t recover it. The decision led to Terry Sanford marching down the field and getting a 1-yard TD from Wright on a QB sneak. Attempting to tie the game, the Bulldogs elected to go for two points and got it after Wright connected with Rashid Jones.

Scotland found the end zone on their next possession with 4:33 to go in the third after McPhatter ran in an option keeper from the 5-yard line, but their PAT was blocked, which only put the Scots up 20-14. On the ensuing kickoff, Terry Sanford returner Kamal Thames ran the ball back 73 yards for a TD, and the Bulldogs boldly added two more points on a successful conversion attempt to take a 22-20 lead.

Zay Jones collected his third rushing TD from the 2-yard line with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter, and Harrell made it a six-point Scotland lead with a run into the end zone on the two-point try.

McPhatter went 7 of 13 for 99 yards for the Scots. Zay Jones finished with 31 carries for 221 yards, and RB Corheim Hasty rushed for 105 yards on 17 carries. Quatavius Everette had three catches for 46 yards.

Wright had five completions on 14 attempts and 95 yards for Terry Sanford, and Rashid Jones had three receptions for 44 yards.

After their win against Terry Sanford and last week’s 32-29 win over Southern Durham, the Scots have defeated teams in back-to-back weeks that could potentially go far in this year’s 3A playoffs.

But Bailey said his team still isn’t at their peak and have the potential to play better than they currently are.

“Still got a long way to go,” Bailey said. “We’ve got to continue to get better defensively. We’ve got to continue to get in shape, though. They were throwing up and puking and cramping. But we’re going to keep getting better. I like the direction. (I) think we got better defensively. And we’ve got to keep building on our passing game just to keep people honest.”

The Scots travel to Bennettsville, South Carolina, next week to take on Marlboro County.

