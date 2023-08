FAYETTEVILLE — Kickoff for Scotland’s football game at Terry Sanford has been pushed back to a start time of 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The game was originally supposed to begin at 7 p.m. but was altered due to the high temperatures forecasted for throughout for the day.

It is just one of many high school football games in North Carolina that have moved back their start times, including several that have been changed to 8 p.m.