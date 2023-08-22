FAYETTEVILLE — In sports, nothing beats a good storyline between two teams.

For the Scotland and Terry Sanford football programs, they’re in the midst of one after a dramatic finish in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 3A state playoffs last year, when the Bulldogs won 58-55 on a Hail Mary in the final seconds of the game to bring Scotland’s season to an abrupt end.

And after an emotional 32-29 win in their Week 1 matchup against Southern Durham, the Scots hope to continue riding high on Friday when they return to the same place where the Nov. 10, 2022 spectacle occurred.

“We’ve got the revenge factor,” Bailey said. “But a lot of these kids didn’t even play in that game. Some did, though, and they remember it, so we’ll definitely play on that a little bit.”

Running back Zay Jones was one of the players who was involved in last year’s game and has been on a tear over his last six games dating back to last season; he’s rushed for 1,289 yards and 14 touchdowns, including 839 yards and 11 TDs in his previous three games.

Jones said the rematch is one that he’s been looking forward to.

“To me, that’s a revenge tour,” Jones said. “I feel like we shouldn’t have (lost last year), but things happen. You’ve just got to redeem yourself the second time around.”

The Bulldogs bring back several players from last season, but one that’s not back is quarterback Dante Garcia.

Jaylen Wright, who threw up the aforementioned Hail Mary after Garcia was injured, has taken over as Terry Sanford’s starting QB this season.

“He’s a really good athlete,” Bailey said about Wright. “We’ve seen him run a lot more option football to take advantage of his athleticism. (Garcia) was more of a thrower that would run a little bit; this kid’s more of a runner who can throw. So, they’re a little bit different this year in what they try to do offensively.”

However, Terry Sanford hasn’t changed with what they’ve done with running backs Johnathan Higgins-Simons and Kenyon Slaughter-Keen. Both played a vital part in the Bulldogs’ 41-20 win last Friday against Topsail, as Higgins-Simmons had five carries for 33 yards and two catches for 64 yards and a TD, and Slaughter-Keen ran for 84 yards and a score on five carries.

Wide receiver Kamal Thames is another big piece to Terry Sanford’s offense — and their defense. Thames is a defensive back that compiled 60 tackles (34 solo), three tackles for loss, and an interception last season.

Bailey feels Terry Sanford’s secondary will be the most challenging part about going up against their defense.

“I think they’re probably better on the back end, but probably not as good up front as they were last year,” Bailey said. “Their defense, I think, is a little young. I think they lost some people on their defense, especially D-linemen and linebackers.

“We feel like it’s probably going to be a pretty high-scoring game again; hopefully not 58-55, but we’ve got our work cut out. Hopefully, we’ve improved on defense and can make it a little lower score than last year.”

While this year’s matchup has emotion and hype behind it, it was planned well before last season’s playoff contest.

Bailey and Terry Sanford head coach Bruce McClelland have known each other for years and decided to have their programs play each other “before the last football season really even started.”

“We had no idea we were going to play them in the second round of the playoffs and have the big dramatic game that we did,” Bailey said. “It can be tough to find people to play us, and they were willing (to), and they’ve got a really good program. They had an opening. We had an opening. Why not dance together?”

Kickoff between Scotland and Terry Sanford is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Bill Yeager Field.

