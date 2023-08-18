LAURINBURG — The Scotland men’s soccer program (3-14, 0-13 Sandhills Athletic Conference) hasn’t had a winning season in over a decade. They haven’t won a conference game since 2020, either.

Second-year head coach Orrick McDougald anticipates that’ll change this year after having a full offseason with his team.

Last year, McDougald was hired as Scotland’s new head men’s soccer coach just two weeks before the season began.

He said his team’s lack of offseason workouts affected his team’s performance on the pitch.

“There was no conditioning,” McDougald said. “The kids couldn’t gel together. We had no good chemistry or communication. In the second half, we were so gassed from not being conditioned. It played a major part in us not winning those conference games.”

This offseason has been a complete turnaround for McDougald and the Scots.

“I think conditioning-wise, we look 10 times better than we did last year,” McDougald said. “I’ve seen a lot of great communication, handling the ball a little bit better, and they are conditioned because that’s all we did was run this summer. And I think that’s going to be the key.”

The Scots graduated several impact seniors from 2022, which include Scotty Boone, David Reyes, Cole Hamilton, Dylan Tucker, and Charles Gross. They’ll return a majority of their starting unit, however.

Winger Jaeden Williams is one of those returning players. He believes that replacing the senior production from last year is doable with the young talent that the team has.

“We’re working hard to get everybody in the right position to fill their shoes,” Williams said. “I think we have some really good players, even freshmen, sophomores, coming up that can really practice and get in those positions and do really well.”

Two underclassmen that have impressed McDougald throughout the summer are rising freshman striker Robert Kirkley and rising sophomore defender Eli Clark.

“He is very fast and very knowledgeable about the game,” McDougald said about Kirkley. “He’s probably going to get a lot of playing time.”

“He can be a game changer,” McDougald said about Clark. “If I can get him to get that mindset that he’s a superstar, I think he’s going to be a great kid.”

Striker Jimmy Locklear, forwards Eli Hicks, Matthew White, and Jake Tew, defenders Ciro Velasco and Jarrod Pittman, and backs Ricky Zhang and Myles Norton will all be returning players expected to be significant players for the Scots.

Norton said he’s been improving in different areas throughout the offseason after not being satisfied with his performance last season.

“I’ve been working on cardio,” Norton said. “Last year, it seems that I got tired very swiftly. I wanted to be able to play out through the whole game and just be able to give it my all (throughout the) whole game. I’ve been working on control, being able to move the ball better, and working on nerves, as well. Being able to pass the ball rather than just kick it away and waste it.”

Jack Herr will be back for his senior year as Scotland’s goalkeeper after a season in which the Scots allowed an average of four goals per game.

Herr said communication issues were a factor in the number of goals given up.

“Last season, communication was a big problem between the defense and me,” Herr said. “(The) defense, as a team, we were not in the best of shape, so in the second half (of games), we struggled physically. And that played into losses, scoring goals, all of that. I need to get back, focus, and get the rust off.”

McDougald backed up Herr’s statement and thinks Herr will have a more successful 2023 campaign.

For the most part, they blocked out our goalie a lot,” McDougald said. “So, they backed into him a lot, and when he would try to communicate with them, they wouldn’t move. So, a lot of our goals that (we allowed) last year were because we didn’t communicate. And this year, if they don’t communicate, they’ve got to run.”

As for what McDougald’s outlook is on his team, he thinks they’re “going to do pretty good.”

“They’re eager to play,” McDougald said. “It came up a little faster than we expected, so we didn’t have any scrimmages this (offseason). We’re going to be ready. We’re excited.”

Scotland hosts Red Springs in their season opener on Aug. 23.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @BrandonHSports.