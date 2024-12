LAURINBURG — The Scotland High School women’s tennis season is currently on hold due to the team not having a coach.

Scotland athletic director Patrick Williams is seeking candidates to fill the position along with the JV cheerleading coach opening.

Resumes can be sent to pwilliams@scotland.k12.nc.us.

According to MaxPreps, the Lady Scots were scheduled to host Union Pines on Aug. 28 in their season opener.