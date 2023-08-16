Morton and Lemmond to partner up in 6-man tag team match

LAUREL HILL — Ray Morton is a detective with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Jon Lemmond is the assistant director of the Scotland County Emergency Communications Center.

But on Saturday night, the two will become wrestlers in the ring when they get paired with Angel Angels to take on the team of Hangtyme and the Atlantic Coast Destruction Crew in a six-man tag team match in Coastal Atlantic Grappling Entertainment (C.A.G.E.) and Atlantic Coast Wrestling’s (ACW) “Revelations” wrestling event at Carver Middle School.

The match is one of several that are scheduled on the card.

“We want to make a difference,” Morton said. “I’ve grown to know these guys, and we just started coming together as a group to try to help out different organizations, different people that may be affected through different things in the county. We all have the same kind of heart. We just want to see the community prosper and come together.”

Morton got involved with ACW when he met Angel Angels, the owner of the wrestling organization, through law enforcement.

Morton said Angel Angels “followed in his father’s footsteps.”

“His father is Tyrone Knox; he used to wrestle with WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment), WCW (World Championship Wrestling), (and) NWA (National Wrestling Alliance),” Morton said. “We (Morton and Angel Angels) were friends and we started hitting off. So, we just all got hooked up.”

Morton, who wrestles under the name “Cruze Bittle,” has wrestled for 24 years and started when he was just 13 years old. But, for Lemmond, this will be his first-ever match he’s wrestled in.

Lemmond said he “got roped into” the match by Morton after an event put on by C.A.G.E. and ACW at the Scotland County Armory on May 20.

“He made a Facebook post challenging me that if they got 300 likes on Facebook, I would wrestle with him in a (six-man) tag team match,” Lemmond said. “Within about eight hours, that post had over 300 likes. So, he was kind of sending me pictures of wrestling outfits after that, telling me I didn’t have a choice. I couldn’t back out.”

For the past three months, Lemmond has been training with Morton and Angel Angels in Rockingham in preparation for the match.

Lemmond still doesn’t know what to expect with it, however.

“Wrestling some veteran type guys, (it’s) kind of intimidating,” Lemmond said. “And the trash talk has definitely started, so just kind of trying to keep an open mind.”

As for Lemmond’s wrestling name, he hasn’t chosen one yet, but those around him may have already picked it out for him.

“There’s been a “Double L” thrown out (there),” Lemmond said. “Hangtyme seems to call me the lazy loser. I’ve been called the Laurinburg legend. And on Saturday night, I may bust out a shirt with a different name on it. Kind of build the anticipation to it.”

Doors for the event will open at 6 p.m. with bell time scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets will be $8, and kids under the age of 10 will get in for free with a paying adult.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @BrandonHSports.