Team Unified president Andre Reeves held an end of the year awards ceremony and cookout for his AAU basketball organization at the Wagram Recreation Center on Sunday.

Team Unified president Andre Reeves held an end of the year awards ceremony and cookout for his AAU basketball organization at the Wagram Recreation Center on Sunday.

Team Unified president Andre Reeves held an end of the year awards ceremony and cookout for his AAU basketball organization at the Wagram Recreation Center on Sunday.

Players and award winners from the Team Unified ninth grade team take a picture with an affiliate of the organization during the organization’s end-of-the-year awards ceremony and cookout at the Wagram Recreation Center on Sunday.

Award winners from the Team Unified eighth grade team take a picture during the organization’s end-of-the-year awards ceremony and cookout at the Wagram Recreation Center on Sunday.

Players and award winners from the Team Unified seventh grade team take a picture with coach Brodie Clark, left, and Andre Reeves, right, during the organization’s end-of-the-year awards ceremony and cookout at the Wagram Recreation Center on Sunday.

Players and award winners from the Team Unified sixth grade team take a picture during the organization’s end-of-the-year awards ceremony and cookout at the Wagram Recreation Center on Sunday.

Players and award winners from the Team Unified fifth grade team take a picture with an affiliate of the organization during the organization’s end-of-the-year awards ceremony and cookout at the Wagram Recreation Center on Sunday.

WAGRAM — Team Unified president Andre Reeves held an end-of-the-year awards ceremony and cookout for his AAU basketball organization at the Wagram Recreation Center on Sunday.

Players enjoyed an afternoon of playing basketball, water slides, and snow cones at the event. The organization recently wrapped up its summer season after playing in the spring.

Award winners for each grade level’s team are listed below.

Third grade — MVP: Christian McNeil. Best Defensive Player: Nadir Bennett. Most Improved: Josiah Locklear. Coaches Award: Gavin Deberry.

Fifth grade — MVP: Jrue Glenn. Best Defensive Player: Desmond Monroe. Most Improved: Jamarion McCrimmon. Coaches Award: Michael Oliver.

Sixth grade — MVP: Mike McClean. Best Defensive Player: Jordan McClean, Rasheem Crossland. Sixth Man: Semaj McFadden. Most Improved: Breon Taylor. Coaches Award: Bently McKenzie.

Seventh grade — MVP: Frankie McIntyre Jr. Best Defensive Player: Kamden Prince. Most Improved: Nazire’ Campbell. Coaches Award: Maddox McNickle.

Eighth grade — MVP: Tomek McFadden. Best Offensive Player: Jerrison Dixon. Best Defensive Player: Lamondre Covington. Most Improved: Matt Carter. Coaches Award: Chris George.

Ninth grade — MVP: Shylan Harrell. Best Defensive Player: Carter Williams. Most Improved: Jerrison Dixon. Coaches Award: Jaylon Adams.