It’s been 86 days since a Scotland High School athletic team last played a game. That changes Tuesday night when the Scotland volleyball team hosts West Brunswick in their 2023 season opener.

It’s a light week of season openers at Scotland, with the only other one this week being the Scotland football team hosting Southern Durham Friday night. But other sports, such as men’s soccer, cross-country, women’s tennis, and women’s golf, will begin their seasons in the coming weeks.

The most fascinating part of seeing these teams kick off their seasons is how they each improved and adapted to the changes they endured during the offseason. That same statement can be applied to me, too.

During the summer, it marked one year that I’ve been the Laurinburg Exchange’s sports editor. I felt that my first year covering sports at Scotland (and at St. Andrews) was a run-through for me, getting to know the players and coaches and understanding how much responsibility this job has.

After re-reading some of my stories and looking at my articles from the 2022-23 sports year, I’m not ashamed to admit that I made some mistakes and didn’t put out my best work at times. But I saw growth in my writing and reporting as the winter and spring seasons proceeded.

It’s like being on a team; at the beginning, there will be rough patches and some areas that can be improved. But as the season goes on, the team looks better than they first did.

This year, my goal will be to take the next step and build on what I learned last year. The Scotland County community deserves it because you all have been great to me. My writing will be better, my stories will be more compelling, and sports will be better than ever at the Laurinburg Exchange.

Remember that when some teams don’t have an outstanding performance in their season opener or they hit bumps in the road throughout the season. Mistakes are prevalent across all sports and are unavoidable.

Some players are playing their first varsity game and getting their first playing time on the field, court, course, or whatever surface they’re competing on. Great things take time, and that goes for these teams and myself. Remember, we’re all just human at the end of the day.

Let’s have a great 2023-24 sports season.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @BrandonHSports.