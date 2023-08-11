LAURINBURG — Scotland High School men’s soccer coach Orrick McDougald officially released his team’s 2023 schedule recently to the Laurinburg Exchange.

Scotland’s season opener will be on Aug. 23 in a home nonconference matchup against Red Springs. The Sandhills Athletic Conference opener for Scotland will be the following game on Aug. 30 at Hoke County. The Scots will then play back-to-back nonconference games against St. Pauls — Aug. 31 at home and Sep. 5 on the road — before continuing SAC play at Southern Lee on Sep. 6 and at home against Union Pines on Sep. 11.

The Fighting Scots’ last nonconference contest of the season will be on Sep. 14 at Red Springs. They’ll play at Lee County on Sep. 20 and host Richmond on Sep. 25 and Hoke County on Sep. 27, then play road games at Union Pines on Oct. 4 and at Pinecrest on Oct. 11. The second-to-last game of the regular season will be at home against Lee County on Oct. 16 before the Scots head to Richmond on Oct. 18.

Start times for all games will vary between 6 and 7 p.m.