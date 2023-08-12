LAURINBURG — The Scotland High School football team had their 2022 season end in a “once-in-a-lifetime” type of moment.

On Nov. 10, 2022, in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 3A state playoffs, a game-winning Hail Mary with time expiring was answered for Terry Sanford, who won the game 58-55 and eliminated the Fighting Scots.

That heart-rending feeling has remained with and motivated some players ever since that night on Bill Yeager Field.

“I’m ready to play them (Terry Sanford) again,” Scotland offensive and defensive lineman Darreus McDougald said. “It drove me to go even harder this year since we have them on our schedule, so I’m more than happy we‘ve got them on our schedule.”

“Just (have to) work harder during the summer,” Scotland linebacker Malcom McGirt said. “Don’t underestimate teams; be ready, be prepared, and take it head on.”

But with a new season on the horizon, the Fighting Scots will reset and work towards winning another state championship — which is the goal every year for Scotland head coach Richard Bailey.

“It’s definitely not out of the question with any team that Scotland County has,” Bailey said after he was asked if he believes this year’s team could win a state title. “We’ll know pretty early how good we are. But as we’ve always done since I’ve been here, we’re going to get better as the year goes on. So, I also warn people, don’t panic if we don’t look like world beaters early on. Because one, we’re playing tough competition. Two, we’re installing a new defense. In particular, we’re starting a new quarterback. But I think we can definitely compete for a conference championship. And if you win our conference, you’re good enough to win a state championship.”

After Carter Revelle, who was Scotland’s starting quarterback for the last two seasons, transferred to Eastern Randolph during the offseason, it led to Ji’San McPhatter, Revelle’s backup last year, being named Scotland’s new starting QB for the 2023 season in the spring.

Scotland offensive coordinator Steven Harris feels McPhatter has the talent and chemistry with his weapons to be a successful signal-caller at Scotland.

“Ji’San competed for the (starting) position last year,” Harris said. “This summer’s been really good for him to kind of gel with those receivers. They’ve been together ever since AAU football.”

Wide receivers Dajuan Gibson, Quatavius Everette, and Shylan Harrell will look to step up as the core that replaces graduates Cadyn Graves, Izeem Graham, and Demarion Davis this year for the Scots. And at the tight end position, Jonathan Graham and Matrice McRae will help fill the void of graduating Eli McCoy.

At running back, the Scots will primarily rely upon Corheim Hasty and Zay Jones, who went for 1,001 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in the final four games of last season, to help replace the production of graduate Patrick Primus.

Jones said he wants to build upon his big finish last year and knows he’ll have to do so to keep getting carries.

“After such a breakout season when everybody knows your name, everybody’s got that mindset of wanting to take your spot or knock you down, but I’m ready for it all,” Jones said. “This year is more business for me because everybody’s expecting me to repeat or do even better than last year, and I don’t like letting my people down, but I’m definitely about to have some fun with the guys. This is my last year, so I’ve got to go out with a bang before I leave my brothers for college.”

Jones, and the rest of Scotland’s running backs, will get plenty of work throughout the season, as Harris said the team wants to run the football.

But the Scots won’t rely solely on that and plan on getting their receivers involved a lot.

“The main thing is getting the ball into the playmaker’s hands,” Harris said. “So however that is, if it’s running the football with Zay Jones or getting the ball in the receiver’s hands, we have to get the ball in the playmaker’s hands any way we can. That’s what we’re going to do.”

The offensive line has received high praise from Bailey throughout the summer and is expected to be one of Scotland’s strongest positions this year.

Many of the players on the O-line will receive more playing time than usual, though, as they’ll be playing on the defensive line.

“Our offensive line, I hope they’re good because they sure did bulldoze us the other day in our first little inner squad,” Bailey said. “So, if our offensive line isn’t good, that means we’re in trouble because they kind of dominated practice the other day.

“We are going to have to platoon a little bit with our defensive line situation. I think we’re going to be okay because I’m going to play those guys both ways. But it all starts up front. I like where we’re at and I like what the future holds at those positions.”

Isaiah Locklear and McDougald will be notable two-way players on the O-line and D-line, and Jonathan Graham will also play on defense at defensive end. Zyquarius Shaw, who doesn’t play on offense, is another name expected to help bolster the D-line.

At linebacker, McRae and Malcom McGirt will be the seniors that help lead the position, with Zion Morrison, Cameron Braddy, and Dylan Tilson also expected to be heavy contributors this season.

McGirt said he’s prepared to be one of the unit’s leaders.

“It takes great opportunity to encourage these boys to do better and find themselves,” McGirt said.

The Scots will utilize two-way players at cornerback this season, with Gabe Jones, Braxton Campbell, and Izeem Graham having graduated. Along with playing WR, Everette and Gibson will play CB at times.

“They will play corner for us in certain situations and in certain games,” Bailey said. “We’re just going to expect them to get themselves in good enough shape to be able to do that. We’ve got to find ways to match people’s size against certain teams. So, I think we’re going to be committed to doing that.”

Joshua Adams and Nishaun Jones will also play at CB, and Nasiah McLean could earn playing time at the position throughout the season.

At the safety positions, Bailey will roll with Chase Odom and Keyshaun McQueen to play the Falcon and Bandit position, with Jahari Brown now playing football at North Carolina Central University.

“(It’s) basically like strong safety,” Bailey said. “So, we got those two back that will be very good players. Chase is a senior, he’ll be a two-year starter. And Keyshaun, he’s a junior, but he started last year as a sophomore. So, you’re talking about some good experience there.”

Freshman Samier Pate could also be used in the secondary later into the season. Bailey thinks Pate could get on the field as an RB for the Scots this year too.

“Samier is a very good player; he’s dynamic,” Bailey said. “He’ll probably start the year off playing JV, but I would not be shocked to see him at some point either in the secondary or running the football on Friday nights. It’s just a matter of time, probably when, not if.”

Cameron Cole will handle kicking duties for the Fighting Scots again this season, but as for the team’s punter, that remains a question mark.

Bailey said Jarrod Pittman is competing for the position but that the team hasn’t decided who will be the punter yet.

Bailey’s coaching staff was altered throughout the offseason, which has led to some new additions on the staff while some coaches are not back with the program this year.

Billy “Tre” Thomas will be a running backs coach, Trey Chavis will be a wide receivers coach, Adam Smith will be the outside linebackers coach, and Cantonio Wilson will join as a defensive backs coach. Coaches that departed from the Scots include wide receivers coach Dashaun Ferguson, JV head coach and linebackers coach Charles Gunnings, defensive line coach Jon Parker, and defensive coordinator Will Clark.

With Clark gone, Bailey will take over as defensive coordinator this year.

“Most people don’t know this, but for the first nine years of my career, I was a defensive guy,” Bailey said. “I was a defensive coordinator. That’s sort of where I made my reputation before. In fact, it was being a defensive coach that got me my first head coaching job at Jack Britt. But I do think we’re going to be sound. We’re going to line (up) like we’re supposed to line up. And I do think with the defense that we’re installing, we’re going to be moving people around and we’re going to try to create more negative plays.

“The one thing we didn’t do the last couple of years is create a lot of negative plays by the offense. You’ve got to be able to get people in third-and-10s and then be able to get off the field by either playing great coverage or sacking quarterbacks. And we’re going to be better at those things; at least that’s the idea. Now, again, it’s going to come down to execution by the players and them believing in what we’re doing, but I like what I’ve seen at practice. And I told our kids, I hope we go from being a defense that wasn’t very good to being one of the best defenses in the conference. At least that’s the goal.”

The Scots will begin the 2023 season on Aug. 18, when they host the Southern Durham Spartans.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected].