Scotland’s Addison Johnson gets set to spike the ball during a game against Hoke County on Aug. 30, 2022.

LAURINBURG — Scotland High School head volleyball coach Adam Romaine helped his team compile a 12-8 record in 2022 during his first year with the program. And after four straight winning seasons, Romaine will look to continue that streak in 2023.

But with a young roster and key players Jenna Luquer, Angel Cole, and McKenzie Farr graduated, Romaine will need a lot of players to step up this year to do so.

While he believes his new players are skillful, Romaine feels it’ll be a “competition this year” in determining how much playing time they each get on the court.

“It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” Romaine said. “They’re all like a mirror image of each other between our sophomores and juniors. As a coach, you love to have this much depth, and it’s probably the most depth I’ve ever had coaching volleyball here at Scotland. It’s going to be like the last couple of years when we had six girls that went all the way around most of the time, or five of the six went around. This year, I’ll have so many ways I can substitute girls out because one girl brings this to the game and another girl brings this, that there’ll be seven, eight, or nine girls rotating in throughout every game.”

One new player for the Lady Scots this year is Reagan Malpass, a transfer from Christ the Cornerstone Academy.

With Romaine changing his offense to a 6-2 rotation this year, Malpass will have a sizeable role.

“She’s going to be a setter for us,” Romaine said. “She’s actually really impressing us with hitting, and with this type of rotation, you’ve got to have at least four good hitters. So, Reagan’s going to help us out with that.”

Rising sophomores Ramsey Hale, Kinsey Hamilton, and Dawson Blue moved from JV to varsity this offseason and have all played well throughout the summer.

Romaine expects them to see the court a lot this year.

“They’ve proven that they could definitely play every single game, every point on JV, but they’re competing for playing time, and they’re going to get some playing time based on that process,” Romaine said. “And they’re in agreement to stay up (on varsity), and they’re going to play better talent here. They’re going to get better practice time here. But they’re impressing me right now as young girls.”

Another new addition to this year’s team is Emerie Snuggs, who will be in Luquer’s position as an outside hitter.

Snuggs studied Luquer’s game and wants to have an immediate impact this season.

“I hope to be able to be just like her and to be able to fill her shoes,” Snuggs said. “Be able to hit just as hard and just go out there and kill it.”

The other starting outside hitter, Addison Johnson, returns after leading the Lady Scots in kills, digs, total blocks, and hitting percentage a season ago.

As one of the leaders on the team now, Johnson believes being optimistic will have a big part in how the team performs.

“Just keep a positive attitude out there,” Johnson said. “I know that I play a big role on this team, and I know that I have to keep everyone else settled. I know that if I get in my head, I start messing up, and it reflects on the whole team. I just think having a positive attitude throughout all the games this season will have a big impact.”

Romaine thinks Johnson’s growth during the offseason as a player will be essential for the Lady Scots to be successful this year.

“She’s going to be one of our biggest leaders and our biggest hitter coming back,” Romaine said. “She was top in conference with a lot of things, but she’s going to have to understand this year, she’s going to get double blocked a lot.

“So right now, coach Ashley McGugan is helping me coach this year, and I’m getting some side help from Libby Pearce here. They’ve worked with her to let her know that you’ve got to find other ways to score points other than trying to get a kill. You’re going to have to learn to tip over. You’ve got different angles to work now because of that process. So, they’re working hard with her on that.”

Nateya Scott and Lindsay Locklear will be leaned upon as experienced seniors with the team this year.

Scott said she looks at herself as a “mentor.”

“If they (teammates) need to ask me questions, I’m always willing to answer,” Scott said. “I’ve been playing since fifth grade Parks and Rec, so I have a lot of experience. So, if they need help, I’m always here to help them.”

Locklear will miss the start of the season as she recovers from surgery, which will cause Romaine to find players to fill her role as a middle until she is cleared to play.

“We’ve got some new middles that are going to be helping Lindsay and helping fill Lindsay’s void till she comes back,” Romaine said.

With a much different team than last season, growing pains could happen early into the season.

Two areas Romaine feels confident with his team in, though, are defense and serving.

“I think we’re going to have some key servers for sure,” Romaine said. “I think our defense is going to be good. It’s going to be our strength over offense this year. Our defense is going to have to keep us in the games. And trying to find two more hitters with this 6-2 is going to be our challenge. But our strength definitely right now is with the defense we’ve been running; they look good. Serving, they look good. So that’s going to be our strengths right now going into the start of the season.”

The Lady Scots will host West Brunswick in their season opener Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Romaine explained why the game might mean more to him than any of his girls playing in it.

“The cool thing about that game is I’ve got Emma Gray Beacham, who’s the head coach of that team (West Brunswick), and I coached Emma Gray Beacham here in middle school and high school,” Romaine said. “I guess I’ve been around that long for coaching now that I’m actually going to coach against one of my old players, but I’m excited to bring her. She’s got a talented group of girls coming in. They were very competitive last year in their conference. So, it’s a tough first game of the season. I feel like we’ll be okay and we’ll learn from what we need to work on and not work on after that game.”

