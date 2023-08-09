LAURINBURG — While the Scotland High School football team is nearing their 2023 season opener against Southern Durham on Aug. 18, head coach Richard Bailey and his program decided to give fans a little taste of what the Scots could look like this year by hosting a four-team round robin scrimmage event Wednesday night with Havelock, East Bladen, and Union.

The field at Pate Stadium was split into two halves, with two teams on each side scrimmaging each other. Scotland started the night by scrimmaging Havelock, with each on offense for 10 plays twice before they scrimmaged with yard markers and a 15-minute running clock.

“He’s got some studs for a 2A team,” Bailey said about Havelock head coach Caleb King’s team. “I didn’t negotiate a very good deal. He’s like, coach, play your twos and threes (second and third string). And I look out there, and their guys look better than our guys. I’m like, what in the world?”

Scotland marched down the field and scored on their first drive with a 5-yard touchdown run by running back Zay Jones. On the next drive, the Scots scored on their last play before switching to defense for the first time with a 25-yard catch by wide receiver Dajuan Gibson.

But once Havelock came in on offense, the Scotland defense struggled in some of the same areas they did last year, leading to a 1-yard TD run by RB Jalen Morgan.

“We didn’t tackle well,” Bailey said about Scotland’s first drive on defense. “But I also think it took a while for somebody like Matrice (McRae), that hadn’t played a lot, to get back into a rhythm; he was a little bit slow pulling the trigger. But once he got in the rhythm, we figured it out a little bit.”

On Havelock’s next drive, Scotland defensive back Joshua Adams intercepted quarterback Donovan Darden, but shortly after, RB LeBron Sharpe scampered 40 yards for another Havelock score.

On Scotland’s first drive of their second offensive possession, they found paydirt with a 2-yard TD run by RB Corheim Hasty before going back on defense after coming up a yard short on a 26-yard pass from QB Ji’San McPhatter to WR Quatavius Everette on their 10th offensive play of the possession.

After Havelock failed to score in their attempts on offense, the Scots started the 15-minute running clock portion of the scrimmage with the ball first, where Jones got his second TD run of the night from 2 yards out.

Despite having a successful night against Havelock, Jones was unsure how he would fare at first against their defense.

“At first, it was kind of scary,” Jones said. “I had to figure out how they were going to hit. But after I figured it out, it was kind of easy.”

Havelock’s offense was stifled by Scotland’s defense during the 15 minutes of running clock after Havelock lost a fumble and failed to get a first down. Scotland scored again during the final part of the scrimmage with a 3-yard TD run by RB Samier Pate.

The Scots moved on to scrimmage East Bladen in the second segment of the event and primarily played backups and JV players. Against East Bladen and Union, each team got 10 plays on offense before moving on to the next segment.

Scotland failed to score the ball against East Bladen in their snaps on offense and only moved the ball 15 yards with QB Grant McCoy in the game. East Bladen scored on the final play of the second segment after QB Kewone Maynor found fullback Maison Brooks for a 9-yard reception.

Against Union, the Scots started on defense and held them to just 6 yards gained on offense. Scotland scored three times with most of their starters still on the sideline in their offensive snaps — a 40-yard TD run by Pate, a 9-yard TD run by RB Jo’el Ellis, and an 8-yard TD catch by WR Ca’youn Ford.

The fourth and final segment of the night was played between Scotland and Havelock and featured each team getting eight plays from the 10-yard line. The Scots failed to score on all of theirs, while Havelock scored on their final play after Darden found WR Jonathan Williams for a 2-yard strike.

“Wasn’t real happy with our goal line execution there; that was pretty bad,” Bailey said. “We have not done that a lot, and it showed. It always takes me a while to figure out who needs to be those positions. I can tell you this, Havelock was pretty prepared for it because their coaches played against me when they were at (J.H.) Rose. They kind of knew it was coming. I could tell. So, I thought they looked good.”

Before they play their first game of the season, the Scots will scrimmage again in the Pee Dee Jamboree of Champions against Hartsville on Friday at 8 p.m. at Dillon Memorial Stadium in Dillon, South Carolina.

Bailey believes it’ll be another test for his team to compete against a good football program.

“Everybody I talk to says Hartsville’s offense is phenomenal,” Bailey said. “Their running back’s really good. Their quarterback’s really good. I think it’s two 10-minute quarters with a running clock; that really goes by pretty fast. I’m going to tell coach (Steven) Harris to slow it way down and (that) I don’t want to run a bunch of plays. We’ll try to play a lot of people, but we’ll still play our starters a good little bit, especially in the first quarter of that. In fact, I’ve already talked to the coach from Hartsville. We’ll probably play our ones (first string) (in the) first quarter and play our twos and threes (second and third string) in the second quarter. So, hopefully, we get through that first quarter with nobody being banged up, and then we’ll be ready to go against Southern Durham next week.”

