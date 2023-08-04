LAURINBURG — Ji’San McPhatter has waited to become Scotland’s starting quarterback for the past two seasons.

After sitting behind former Scotland starter Carter Revelle, the door opened for McPhatter to become the new starting signal-caller this offseason when Revelle decided to transfer to Eastern Randolph for his senior year.

But with the extra work that McPhatter’s put in, it didn’t take long for him to seize the opportunity.

“I go to a quarterback coach; his name is Pat Pinkney,” McPhatter said. “He’s been working with me. I’ve been trying to get my speed up (and) I’ve been running track.”

Scotland head coach Richard Bailey named McPhatter his team’s starting QB for the 2023 season earlier in the spring after battling QB Grant McCoy for the job.

One of the biggest factors for Bailey in making the decision was McPhatter’s experience with the team.

“Ji’San is just ahead of him (McCoy),” Bailey said. “And at this point, he’s just a more mature quarterback. He’s played more snaps on Friday nights. He pushed Carter last year coming into the season because he’s a really good player. He would have started the last couple years on a lot of varsity teams, just not ours at the time.”

McPhatter, who is a rising junior, played sparingly as a freshman and sophomore with the Fighting Scots, where he was 7-of-23 passing for 68 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions in six games during both years. It was a learning experience for McPhatter, though.

He said the playing time that he got helped him understand the importance of decision-making.

“(It helped me) learn the reads,” McPhatter said.

Despite the underwhelming passing stats thus far in his career, it’s actually an area that McPhatter is extremely talented in, according to Bailey.

Bailey said that McPhatter is much better at passing the ball than he is running it.

“There’s a tendency to think that he (McPhatter) might be more of a runner but he’s really a dropback passing quarterback,” Bailey said. “It doesn’t mean we’re not gonna run Ji’San but he is more of a throwing quarterback that can run. Through the years, I’ve had a bunch of running ones that could throw a little bit but he’s a thrower that can run a little bit.”

Whether it’s a quarterback that’s more of a passing threat or a running threat, the offense can only go as far as the one under center takes it.

When asked how much confidence he has in McPhatter leading the Fighting Scots back to the state championship, Bailey said he’s “definitely got trust in him.”

“It’s his time,” Bailey said. “He’s got to step up and mature and understand that cause he’s still just a junior. We’ve got good tools around him … just drive the car. I don’t need him to win the Indy 500. I just need him to make all the reads and just get everybody in the right spot cause we’ve got a great offensive line, a great running back, we’ve got some really good wide receivers — he just has to be that point guard distributing the ball and play within our scheme.”

And although he knows his head coach believes in him, McPhatter wants to earn the trust of his teammates by doing simple things.

“Just being a leader (and) leading the offense,” McPhatter said. “Making the right reads and helping my teammates out.”

The Fighting Scots will begin wrapping up the offseason by hosting a four-team scrimmage event on Aug. 9 at Pate Stadium and then scrimmage against Hartsville in the Pee Dee Jamboree of Champions on Aug. 11 at Dillon Memorial Stadium in Dillon, South Carolina.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @BrandonHSports.