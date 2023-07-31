Scotland men’s soccer players take a breather after a run during the first official day of practice for high school fall sports on Monday.

A Scotland running back runs with the ball during the first official day of practice for high school fall sports on Monday.

LAURINBURG — The 2023 high school fall sports season is officially underway.

Monday was the first day that high school fall sports programs across the state of North Carolina were able to officially host practices and workouts. The Scotland High School football, men’s soccer, volleyball, cross country, cheerleading, women’s tennis, and women’s golf teams all worked out across the county in preparation for their 2023 seasons, which will begin for most of them in roughly two weeks.

The Laurinburg Exchange was able to catch up with Scotland head football coach Richard Bailey, head men’s soccer coach Orrick McDougald, and head volleyball coach Adam Romaine to discuss what the start of the fall sports season means to them and what they took away from their first official day of practice and workouts.

For all three coaches, the atmosphere was filled with excitement throughout the morning within their respective programs.

“Good vibes right now, man,” Bailey said. “We’ve got good numbers, had (112) kids out here today. That’s probably the most we’ve had in the last 13 years; it’s right there in it. It kind of shows we’ve really rebounded from COVID. I thought the kids brought a lot of energy. The first couple of days are tough; doing a little ‘County Fair*’ today, did a little conditioning there. Gotta figure out who wants to be out here, but for the most part, the kids really handled it well. I think we’re excited, basically nine days or 10 days from scrimmaging so we need to get ready quickly.”

“It was awesome, man,” McDougald said. “Just waking up and coming out here and seeing the dew on the grass and the kids. When I pulled up, I saw a lot of the kids started off working out by themselves and that’s what I try to teach. I try to teach them to be responsible and take some initiative. And I saw that today. That got me a little pumped up.”

“We see a lot of energy and excitement,” Romaine said. “A lot of young talent in the program which is gonna make it very competitive this year because they’re all gonna have to fight for playing time. We’ve got a nucleus of sophomores and juniors that are just strong in this program. I’m excited about it because I love a competition. I love the competitive edge, who wants it the most kind of thing. It says a lot about the program too, that it’s gonna be good for the next couple years or so with a lot of this youth. Even some incoming freshmen we’ve already seen have some talent that we like.”

Scotland’s football program has been working out for much of the summer but it doesn’t mean they’re fully prepared for the start of the season.

Bailey said he doesn’t expect his team to look ready for the first game yet and that they’re taking a few steps back to get some of the younger players up to speed.

“We don’t go back to square one,” Bailey said. “But you have to go back a little bit because you’re gonna have some kids, especially young kids that haven’t been out here as much, don’t know as much, and the JV played before the varsity did. Literally, they scrimmage on that Thursday before we even do. So, we go back to some real fundamental stuff here for a few days, not all the way back to square one, but one-and-a-half, maybe.”

For McDougald and the Scotland men’s soccer team, their primary focus throughout the summer has been working on conditioning.

McDougald said issues with conditioning last season were a major factor in the team’s 3-14 record.

“Last year, I only had like two weeks with the kids and we weren’t conditioned,” McDougald said. “By the second half (of last season), we were gassed; we started off with anybody good. And we just weren’t conditioned; we fell off the deep end when it comes to conditioning. The main part this summer, we’ve been working on nothing but speed and agility drills. So, today, we did a lot of in-and-out of cone drills, getting back in and out of transitioning and getting passive. This morning, they did really good so I could tell that the summer workouts worked out pretty good for them.”

The Lady Scots volleyball program will look to build on last year’s 18-5 mark with a lot of experience returning for Romaine’s team.

He said Monday’s workout was important though as the team will need to fill some positions on the floor.

“We lost one senior so we know what we’ve got coming back,” Romaine said. “We’ve got to build, though. We’ve got to find some hitters. We weren’t a great passing team last year, the girls know that, we know that. Our pass percentage was not good. I think it really cost us some sets in games last year. So, we know we’ve got to get better on that. The conference has some teams that have lost some stuff and what we’re gaining here with experience coming back, I feel like we’ll be good.

“We’ve got a couple of new faces that I think’s gonna bring a lot to our program too. But our biggest thing is we’ve lost a good hitter with Jenna (Luquer) and we’ve got to find some shoes to fill with her. I’ve got a middle out right now that had surgery, Lindsay Locklear. We just don’t know the timetable, it may be after Labor Day, it may be the middle of September, we don’t know when she’s coming back. So, we’ve got to fill her shoes and there’s an all-conference player we’ve got to fill. We’re gonna be kind of coming in the beginning of the season inexperienced in some spaces and we’ve got to find two hungry girls that want it bad enough.”

The Fighting Scots football team will begin their 2023 season against Southern Durham at home on August 18 and the Lady Scots volleyball team’s first game will be on August 15 when they host West Brunswick. The Scotland men’s soccer team’s 2023 schedule has not been officially released yet.

* = a series of football drills that players are rotated through.

