LAURINBURG — Scotland High School varsity football game reserve seat tickets will be going on sale soon.

Previous ticket holders can purchase their tickets from now until August 5. The tickets are priced at $60 a piece ($12 per seat for five home games). Starting on August 11, the general public can purchase season tickets at the same price.

Tickets will be sold at the school during the hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Scotland opens their 2023 season against Southern Durham at home on August 18.