Scotland High, St. Andrews football programs bring in 7 new assistants on their coaching staffs during offseason

LAURINBURG — The sidelines will look a little different this season for the Scotland High and St. Andrews football programs — at least the staff for each team will.

A combined seven new assistants joined both teams this offseason — four for Scotland and three for St. Andrews — with six of them replacing coaches from last year and one being added as a graduate assistant.

For the Fighting Scots, Billy “Tre” Thomas will help coach the running backs, Trey Chavis will work with the wide receivers, Adam Smith is coaching the outside linebackers, and Cantonio Wilson will join the staff as a defensive backs coach. Coaches that are not back with the team this year include defensive coordinator Will Clark, wide receivers coach Dashaun Ferguson, JV head coach and linebackers coach Charles Gunnings, and defensive line coach Jon Parker.

For the Knights, Mike McClure will replace Terray Green as the new defensive backs coach and is also the new special teams coordinator, last year’s starting quarterback Andrew Fowler is the new running backs coach, and Jaylen McFadden is a first-year graduate assistant who will help with the defensive line.

Laurinburg Exchange sports reporter Brandon Hodge met with all of them to get them more familiar with the Scotland County community and get their thoughts on their position groups with the first game of the 2023 season less than a month away for the Scots and the Knights.

Where did you coach or play at previously and what position(s) did you coach?

Thomas — “I graduated here (from Scotland High) in 2014, tore my ACL midseason. Walked on at North Carolina Central but by the time I was back to normal, the game felt different, so I knew it was time for me to do something different; God was trying to push me in a different direction.”

Chavis — “I graduated from Scotland High School in 2021. I spent the last two years playing at UNC Pembroke.”

Smith — “I graduated from Onondaga Central up in Syracuse, New York in 1980. I played in the military and I’ve been coaching football for about 30 years. I just moved down here three years ago to be a local area pastor.”

Wilson — “Before I came to Scotland County, I was at Newberry County, then I came to St. Andrews. I played basketball at St. Andrews. I’ve been coaching all my life for the past 20 years; basketball, football, baseball, softball, did some semi-pro (in) basketball. But a lot of these kids here, I coached. I started with them at nine and 10 (years old in) Scotland County Parks and Rec. One of the big strengths that I have is that I’m very familiar with the guys.”

McClure — “I was the head coach for three years at Southern Lee High School before I resigned. And then I reached out to coach (Bob) Curtin and saw that he had the defensive backs position open so I reached out to him and he interviewed me and asked me to come on staff. So, I chose to come on.”

Fowler — “I’ve been a quarterback at St. Andrews for the last four years. This year I’m gonna be coaching the running backs; we ran triple option so I know a little bit about running the ball.”

McFadden — “I played for five years here (at St. Andrews) from 2018 to 2023; five-year starter, three-year team captain. Previously played at Lewisville High School in Richburg, South Carolina. The reason why I stayed is, when I came in, I was kind of unsure because I didn’t know them and it had only been a month since they (the football team) had been here. But since I’ve known them, they’ve always cared about me. So, I was like yeah, if they want me to (be a) GA (graduate assistant), I’m gonna come back and help out. Plus, helping out the community was a good thing and now I’m teaching in the community, as well.”

What led you to come coach at your current school?

Thomas — “I came back here last year midseason; they offered me a graduate assistant position. Currently in pursuit of my master’s (degree) in finance at (UNC) Pembroke. My goal is to just get the guys right we have coming up, making sure they get what they need from the fundamentals to the technicals on the field especially their grades and their schoolwork.”

Chavis — “I just wanted to come back and give the guys here, just tell them everything I’ve learned. Just show them how college can be and help them out with that.”

Smith — “I just love getting to know the kids, putting some time in, and helping to make a difference in kids’ lives.”

Wilson — “Actually, last year was my first year teaching at Scotland. I was in the special education department and I think I was just in the right place at the right time. Coach (Richard) Bailey and coach (Steven) Harris were talking and, you know, kind of one of those things that came up and I was like hey, I’d love to get back in it. So, I’m here.”

McClure — “To me, I looked at it as an opportunity. I didn’t have anything lined up whenever I did resign from Southern Lee and this came open. It was an opportunity for me to stay local, stay in the area, and not have to uproot my family and move, so I just commute every day. I looked at it as an opportunity to stay coaching. I wanted to kind of get out of the classroom and so this was the ideal setup for me to just strictly focus on coaching football and being around football.”

Fowler — “I’ve been here for four years; it’s a part of where I’ve been. Instead of going somewhere where I haven’t been and I’m not invested in, I decided to stay where I’ve been for four years and been invested in and working to build the program, and I really like what the coaches are doing that were here last year. I just want to build upon that. Really excited to see the rise of the program.”

McFadden — “I came back to provoke change. My senior and super senior years, we had losing records because of some underlying stuff. In order for us to get back to where we were and having fun on campus and stuff like that, it was when football was winning. So, I just want to see that happen again before I leave.”

What have you worked on with your position group(s) during the offseason?

Thomas — “Certain things as far as agility, definitely agility. Explosiveness, footwork — just technicals. Being technically sound in the drills, making sure your chin’s over your toes, making sure you’re taking the right steps, zone reads — small little details, the intricacies of being successful.”

Chavis — “This summer, I’ve been trying to (teach) these guys. They know how to run the routes but trying to let them know when to run it…and know why they’re running it. And just getting them better explosiveness and working on footwork and catching the ball.”

Smith — “I’m just learning the system myself and I was just getting these guys in the right position, depending on what coverage we’re doing; make sure they know what they’re doing on each coverage and getting to their spots.”

Wilson — “The main thing we’re working on is terminology, coverages — making sure they’re in the right spots — and just understanding the system that we’re implementing. Just making sure guys do the right reads, the right drops, and understand the coverage.”

McClure — “As far as the spring coming in, it was basically for me to get used to the guys and for them to get used to my coaching style, as well. Everything (we) started (was) basically fundamental work; going back to the basics. I had to understand what they did know and what they didn’t know. The best way to do that was to work on the fundamentals. Going back and looking at film, they lacked a lot of fundamentals. So, I think that was the best starting place for us. (What) we went through in the springtime with those guys was to focus on that and to just let them build up the confidence and the knowledge that it takes to play the position to transition into when we head into camp.”

Fowler — “We want our guys to be ready to run the ball. Last year, we struggled a little bit. Less option, we want to be able to ground and pound. We want to run power; we want to run it down people’s throats. Our goal is just, run tough and run fast and be able to do it the entire game and wear defenses out.”

McFadden — “With some of the guys, I’m familiar with a lot of the returners, especially on the D-line. Returning, we have Ervin Gardner. I played with him for about three years so it’s kind of like I know him but I don’t know him as in coaching but I know him as a player. So being familiar with him and knowing what makes him tick and what makes him go is kind of what’s gonna help me there. People like Chris Garrett, who played linebacker, now he’s coming back to D-line, but I already knew he played D-line in high school. It’s kind of like I can bring the most out of him because I know him on a personal level and I know him as a player. So, it kind of makes it easier for me in that aspect with making calls to him over the summer. They’re my boys but they also know I’m the (GA) now so we’re kind of (on) that serious level and then we have our joking level and stuff like that. But at the end of the day, I think being familiar with them is what’s gonna help me.”

What is your overall assessment of your position group(s) as we head into the 2023 season?

Thomas — “I think we have a very, very strong group. We have a rising senior, Zay Jones, who rushed for over 1,200 yards I want to say the last six or eight games. We’ve got a rising junior from JV, Corheim (Hasty), he’s gonna be very, very strong. There’s a freshman incoming. We’ve got some more guys on the roster but I think we have a very, very strong group of guys, who are not just strong and physical and fast, but they’re also smart on the field. They know what the expectations of the coaches are and they know what their job is. As long as we stay healthy, we’ll be good; we’ll be able to run the course this year.”

Chavis — “We’ve got a lot of young guys but they’re very explosive, very athletic. I think it’s one of the better groups we’ve had in the past few years and these guys are gonna put up some big numbers on Friday nights.”

Smith — “I have, definitely, a D1 (Division I) player on one of my positions, and the other one’s a starter from last year; the other two are young and up comers. We’re looking good at the outside linebacker spot.”

Wilson — “I feel like we have a strong group. We’re still in progress of course but I feel like by the time the season starts, we’re gonna be good. I’ve heard rumors that (the) defense has not been good here at Scotland High School. So, one of the things that I shared with Coach Bailey in one of our conversations is that I want to change that. I love change for the good so I want to change that. I want the defense to be the best and the offense to be secondary.”

McClure — “We’re very young; we’re gonna be very young at that position. We’ve got a few returners coming back that know what it’s like to play a college football game. But for the most part, we’re gonna be very young, which is not always a bad thing. A lot of people like to look at it as a bad thing. I look at it as a good thing because they’re coming in and their imagination is open; their mindset is open to being coached versus the guys who’ve been set in their ways and those types of things. It’s gonna be a challenge, we’re gonna hit some bumps in the road, as you do when you have young guys, but if we can get them coached up starting with those fundamentals and then going into the preparation and the scheme of what we want to run, they’ll be fine. I’m just looking forward to them coming along, catching up with the speed of college football and making plays and standing out.”

Fowler — “Very young. We’ve got a couple of guys that are pretty good ball players that’ll be here next Thursday checking in. Anterius Carpenter is very exciting as a player. He finds a way to break big runs and break a lot of tackles. Excited to see what he does, especially being a sophomore. And then we’ve got a lot of freshmen coming in. It’s gonna be a young room but it’s gonna be a hungry room that’s explosive.”

McFadden — “I think I’ve got some dogs in my group. I feel like experience-wise here isn’t what they have; that’s the only place they’re lacking. I’ve got a couple of guys that’s played at other places. I’ve got a couple of guys that’s been here for years and just haven’t played a lot because maybe they were sitting behind me or other seniors that have been here a long time. But I know a lot of the guys I have that’s coming back. My first three guys, I know that they played behind me for some years and I know what type of person they are and the things that they’ve put in to work. So, I think I’ve got a pretty good group with a lot of old guys coming in also to come help us from JUCOs (junior colleges) and stuff like that. But I think I’ve got some dogs, they’ve just gotta be adjusted, that’s all.”

