LAURINBURG — Sergio Gibson is resuming his football playing career.

After graduating from Scotland High School in 2017 and playing during the 2017-18 season at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Gibson elected to achieve other aspirations and transfer to Robeson Community College to get an associate’s degree in science.

Gibson recently graduated from RCC and was offered a football scholarship by St. Andrews head coach Bob Curtin and the Knights football program. He signed his national letter of intent to St. Andrews on July 21.

With his COVID-19 year still available to use, Gibson will have four years of eligibility left to play college football.

“Well, first of all, I’m thankful for Coach (Bob) Curtin and the coaches for the opportunity,” Gibson said. “I’m just ready to get back to work; it’s been a long time. It means a lot to come and play for St. Andrews because I went to (high) school here (in Laurinburg). It just feels like a cultural movement out here. Like Coach Curtin was telling me, they’re trying to get more of the community involved, and (I want) to help do that. I’m very grateful and very thankful, and I’m ready to get started. Hopefully, I can bring out everybody in the community like I did in high school.”

Gibson played quarterback while at Scotland and had a 17-1 record when he was the team’s starter. In his senior season where he started every game, Gibson passed for 1,259 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just one interception; he also rushed for 514 yards and four scores.

Once Gibson graduated and went to UNC Pembroke, he transitioned from quarterback to wide receiver but didn’t record any stats.

Gibson will be changing positions once again at St. Andrews as he’ll play cornerback, the same position his older brother Trevon Gibson played while he was at Scotland.

“Once I told him the news, he sent me some tape, helping me out, letting me know what kind of workouts to start out the transition into a better corner,” Sergio Gibson said. “I have great footwork so that’ll hopefully help me transition into it but it’s all about technique. What I learned about corner, it’s a little boring but it’s one of the most important positions on defense, especially if you’ve got a guy that can cover the number one receiver. With me playing quarterback (in high school), I’m gonna always have that IQ.”

The selflessness that Sergio Gibson has shown with the teams he’s been a part of is a big reason why Curtin wanted him to play for St. Andrews. Although, Sergio Gibson’s athletic ability is another big factor, according to Curtin.

“I just remember him at Scotland,” Curtin said. “I could probably just end the comment right there. But I remember him playing at Scotland when I was (coaching) at Pinecrest; I was on the defensive side of the ball.

“When Sergio and I started talking to each other, it was pretty apparent that he was very driven, his goals were established, and he had a state of mind of what he wanted to accomplish. For us here at St. Andrews, we’re not taking a risk on Sergio, it benefits us. We’re gonna get this incredible athlete who’s still got the desire and the drive that he’s always had. One of the most important things to me is character, and he’s got great character. If Sergio rubs off on two, three, four, five kids, then we’ve just made the university, community, and others better. I have a feeling he’ll impact more than just two or three young men.”

Sergio Gibson wants to do more than just impact his own team, though. The 24-year-old also wants to be an inspiration to those his age who feel like it’s too late in life to start something new or continue chasing a dream.

He said it’s a big part of why he still wants to play on the gridiron.

“That’s my main reason,” Sergio Gibson said. “I know there’s a lot of people that were in my predicament but a lot of people gave up. They felt like well, I’m getting too old, it might be too late, but I always kept that spirit in me, always kept that passion in me, prayed every day, just grind, grind, grind, and ask God to just stick with me as I go through this process and he answered my prayers for me. I want to inspire a lot of grown people around here, people my age that still have a love for the game. It’s never too late. As long as you’re breathing on earth, it’s never too late to do what you love to do.”

While he’ll be playing football at St. Andrews, Sergio Gibson will also be working towards getting his bachelor’s degree in sports management.

Becoming a sports agent and owning a sports agency are two goals that he hopes to accomplish in the future.

“I have a real eye for seeing talent,” Sergio Gibson said. “In high school, I was one of the ones who were overlooked because of my size; it’s all about the heart. That’s what inspired me to (want to) be a sports agent. I don’t look for just size, I look for determination and heart, if you cheat the game, how passionate you are about the game, (and) what risks will you take to get yourself in a position you need to get yourself into.”

The Knights will open the 2023 season on Aug. 26 at home against Webber International (Fl.). Kickoff is scheduled for noon.

