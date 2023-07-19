James McDougald (orange shirt) placed sixth in the triple jump and seventh in the long jump at the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh last week. McDougald represented the Scotland County Senior Games at the event.

Andy Kurtzman, left, placed fourth in the 100 and 200-yard butterfly, sixth in the 200-yard relay, seventh in the 200-yard mixed relay, 10th in the 50-yard butterfly, 11th in the 100-yard freestyle, and 18th in the 50-yard freestyle at the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh last week. Kurtzman represented the Scotland County Senior Games and competed with other athletes in his age group from all over the United States, and from six different countries.

James McDougald (orange shirt) placed sixth in the triple jump and seventh in the long jump at the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh last week. McDougald represented the Scotland County Senior Games at the event.