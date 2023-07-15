Brodie Clark, back left, and Garrett McRae, center right, take a picture with Team Unified’s seventh grade team after coaching them to a Marlboro Magic Invitational championship at Marlboro County High School on May 6.

LAURINBURG — Brodie Clark and Garrett McRae are staples of the St. Andrews men’s basketball program. As homegrown players, it makes sense why they attract much of Scotland County to St. Andrews’ Harris Court to watch them play during the season.

But they don’t just play at Harris Court — they now coach there too.

As a way of giving back to their community, Clark and McRae have stepped in to help coach Team Unified, an Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball team in Scotland County that’s led by Andre Reaves. The team returned this past spring after a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is currently practicing at Harris Court.

“I just thought it was something that would really be good for me and for the community,” Clark said. “I think just because I’m wanting to get in the field of player development and everything, and always staying home for the community. Just willing to give back, get my foot in the door with the opportunity to coach and help kids in an area that I know they don’t have much help or as much access as other areas.”

“We grew up playing with Andre (Reaves), so we know what he’s trying to do with the kids,” McRae said. “Personally, I want to see Laurinburg, Scotland County in general, do well in basketball these next couple of years when these boys get to high school, so we’re just showing them the foundation now.”

Nearly a year ago, Clark and McRae talked with Reaves about what they could do to show more support for youth basketball players in Scotland County. When Reaves brought up the idea of coaching, Clark and McRae were on board.

“We talked about it, and so finally, we were able to make it happen,” Reaves said. “Both of them do all of the skills training for us, as far as ball handling, shooting, and things like that. I started out with Brodie and Garrett, letting them coach in a couple of smaller tournaments. So, then, they kind of took over for the seventh grade squad since I put them in place there.”

With the seventh grade team, Clark and McRae coach them in certain areas that are more advanced for their age. One of the goals with that is to have them a step ahead of their competition.

“A lot of things that I just try to work on with them are the kind of things that honestly are beyond their years like getting them to understand spacing on the floor, help-side defense, pick and rolls — things that’ll translate beyond their middle school age,” Clark said. “Personally, I think we have a really good group of seventh graders and I just want to get them prepared for the next level with high school, college, or whatever else (is in) their future.”

“We’re just trying to build a foundation for when they get older in age,” McRae said. “They can actually have something to fall back on that they learned at a younger age.”

With Clark and McRae at the helm of the seventh grade team, they’ve already coached them to a championship win at the Marlboro Magic Invitational back in May. The team plans on competing in several more tournaments this summer for more opportunities to win championships and showcase their talent.

“We’re going to be playing in two (tournaments) I believe at the end of July,” Clark said. “So, getting them good experience in front of scouts and other talented kids, just being able to let them experience more than just Scotland County basketball. Just letting them get themselves seen, get the opportunity for them and their future.”

Clark and McRae are both guards for the Knights and were top five in scoring last season for the team, with McRae finishing second with 16.5 points per game and Clark at fifth with 8.0. McRae started 26 out of the 27 games he played in, while Clark started 12 out of 24 but averaged nearly 26 minutes per game.

With both players already having success as coaches, a future in coaching basketball is something they’ve both thought about but haven’t committed to.

“I wouldn’t close the door on it, for sure,” Clark said. “I’m not really sure for myself just because I started coaching. It’s not really an area I’m as confident in. I’m used to the shoes of being a player. Being a coach is still a new experience, just learning how to put together all kinds of different personalities and everything. I think it could be something in the future, it’s a possibility.”

“If it’s there, but my (goal) is to get overseas and play ball. Hopefully, I can get a contract after this season,” McRae said. “I want to be a pro player. I’m more into skill development with the kids.”

For information on joining Team Unified next year, contact Reaves at 910-217-0462 or Jeremy Baker at 910-706-1982.

