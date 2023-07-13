DILLON, S.C. — The Scotland High School football team will scrimmage against the Hartsville Red Foxes in the first-ever Pee Dee Jamboree of Champions on August 11 at Dillon Memorial Stadium.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. with the Latta Vikings taking on the Chesterfield Golden Rams. The Darlington Falcons and the Lake View Wild Gators will scrimmage at 7 p.m. with the Fighting Scots and Red Foxes set to follow at 8 p.m. The final scrimmage of the night will be the Cheraw Braves going against the Dillon Wildcats at 9 p.m.

Scotland is the only program from North Carolina listed to compete in the event.

Last year, the Fighting Scots competed in the annual Dennis Miller Football Jamboree at Marlboro County High School’s McAlpine Stadium in Bennettsville, S.C. against the Cheraw Braves. Scotland would shut out the Braves and score two touchdowns in the scrimmage.