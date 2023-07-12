GREENSBORO — Amari Chance, a recent graduate of Scotland High School who is set to continue his football career at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke next month, was selected to replace New Bern’s Dylan Wagner at the North Carolina Coaches Associations’ East-West All-Star Football Game on July 19 at Jamieson Stadium on the Grimsley High School campus in Greensboro.

Chance, an offensive lineman, was a pivotal part of Scotland’s offensive line for the last three years. He played at tackle, guard, and center and was named to the All-Sandhills Athletic Conference football team for the second year in-a-row back in November 2022. He was also announced to the 2022 Carolina Bowl, which took place in December.

“I’m more than excited to compete,” Chance said. “It means a lot to me, not only being chosen to compete against the best in such an amazing game, but also being looked at as one of the best, not only in my position, but as one of the best in the state.”

Chance will join his soon-to-be UNCP teammate Cadyn Graves as the only two players representing the Fighting Scots in next week’s game.