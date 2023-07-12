LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews women’s soccer program and first-year head coach Ebony Campbell recently announced their 2023 schedule for the upcoming season.

The Lady Knights will open their season with a nonconference home match against National Christian College Athletic Association school Regent University on Aug. 29. Another nonconference home game awaits St. Andrews against NCAA Division II school Salem University on Sep. 6 before they open up Appalachian Athletic Conference play against Reinhardt on Sep. 9 at home.

The Lady Knights will face another NCAA Division II school on Sep. 12 when they head to the University of South Carolina Beaufort to begin a three-game road trip; games against Union and Brenau (Ga.) on Sep. 16 and 20 will follow. Back-to-back home games against Johnson (Tenn.) and Columbia International University (S.C.) are up next for the Lady Knights before they head on the road for three more games against Truett McConnell, Milligan, and Bryan (Tenn.) on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2 and 7.

St. Andrews will return home after that for four straight games, which will begin with Bluefield (Va.) on Oct. 11. The “Battle of the Knights” rivalry game against Kentucky Christian will be on Oct. 13, a match against Columbia (S.C.) is set for Oct. 18, and a match against Pikeville — a first-year joiner of the AAC — will take place on Oct. 20. Road games against Montreat and Tennessee Wesleyan on Oct. 25 and 28 will close out the regular season for the Lady Knights.

The 2023 AAC Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament will be held on Oct. 31 and Nov. 4, 7, and 10 at various host sites.

The first and second rounds of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament will be from Nov. 16-18 at numerous campus sites while the 40th Annual NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship will be from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4 at the Orange Beach Sportsplex in Orange Beach, Ala.