LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews women’s volleyball program and head coach Tessa Smith recently released their schedule for the upcoming 2023 season.

The Lady Knights will start the season on Aug. 18-19 in the Cape Fear Tournament, which will be played at Cape Fear Community College. Matchups for the opening day of the tournament have not been announced yet.

They’ll play a doubleheader at the University of Mount Olive against Mount Olive and Pitt Community College on Aug. 22, then host the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, an NCAA Division II school, for a scrimmage on Aug. 23.

The first official home game of the regular-season will come against Claflin University on Sep. 5, which will also be a Labor Day cookout event, in a nonconference matchup. The following home game against Brenau (Ga.) on Sep. 9 will open up the 20-game Appalachian Athletic Conference slate and also be the tame the tiger game.

Other notable home games throughout the season include the beach theme game against Pikeville on Sep. 14, neon night against Columbia International on Oct. 3, and the dig pink game against Columbia (S.C.) on Oct. 10. The regular-season finale for the Lady Knights will take place at Columbia International on Oct. 31.

The AAC Women’s Volleyball Championship Tournament will be held Nov. 9-11 at the MeadowView Marriott in Kingsport, Tenn.

Dates and locations for the 45th Annual National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Women’s Volleyball Championship will be announced at a later date.