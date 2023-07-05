LAURINBURG — Elizabeth Burris, director of athletics at St. Andrews University, is excited to announce the hire of Vinnie Granato as the new head women’s basketball coach for the Knights.

Granato comes to St. Andrews with vast experience in the coaching realm, with over nine years at the collegiate level.

As the associate head women’s basketball coach at Goshen College, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) institution in Indiana, Granato helped lead the 2016 squad to the NAIA national semifinals. With Granato on staff, Goshen College secured the second NAIA national tournament berth in program history and led the team to the most consecutive playoff appearances (three) in program history. The Maple Leafs ranked eighth in both total scoring offense and field goal percentage in NAIA Division II.

Granato accomplished success both on and off the court at Goshen College, achieving a graduation rate of 100% and played a vital role in the fundraising efforts of the Goshen Maple Leafs.

One of Granato’s highlights throughout his coaching career is his experience in formulating a successful philosophy to promote the educational welfare, positive team atmosphere, and sportsmanship of student-athletes.

The women’s basketball team will look to have a strong season under Granato’s leadership in the 2023-24 season with eight returning players from the 2022-23 squad.