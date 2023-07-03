LAURINBURG — The Fourth of July holiday is one that is known for popping off fireworks and celebrating our country’s Declaration of Independence. But over the decades, cookouts have also become a way for many to honor the holiday too.

With families expected to pay $67.73 this year to host a Fourth of July cookout with 10 family members or friends, according to the 2023 American Farm Bureau Federation marketbasket survey, the grills will be fired up and plenty of food will be served. Here’s a look at what foods a few coaches from Scotland High School and St. Andrews University are going to be enjoying for Independence Day.

Richard Bailey — Scotland head football coach

“BBQ ribs. Nothing like a messy rib to eat with your favorite cold beverage on the Fourth of July. My mom’s ribs are amazing. Tender and a great sauce.”

Bob Curtin — St. Andrews head football coach

“BBQ ribs. Got to have them fall off the bone too.”

Roshien McClain — Scotland head girls basketball coach

“Hamburgers because I get to make it the way I want to and they are easy to cook.”

Michael Malpass — Scotland head boys basketball coach

“My favorite food to cook out is filet mignon and Cajun hamburgers. We like vegetables, french fries, and sweet potatoes. I love to cook out to be outside and get quality time with myself.”

Andy Fox — St. Andrews head baseball coach

“I love to grill. I also believe one must use charcoal. I have not, and will not own a gas grill. My favorite cookout food is a well-seasoned, medium-rare, steak, grilled over charcoal. As for sides, macaroni salad and grilled corn on the cob.”

Adam Romaine — Scotland head volleyball and softball coach

“Favorite cookout meal is a variety of hamburgers, steaks, and chicken legs all at the same time with baked beans and salad. The reason why is to provide a different choice for people in the family.”

Orrick McDougald — Scotland head boys soccer coach

“I have so many that it’s truly hard to narrow down, but baked beans and smoked bacon-wrapped cabbage have to be the top two. My family always had a major competition about who made the best baked beans. I never got into the mix of it until one Fourth of July, I was called out by one of my cousins, and all I can say is, they wish that I never got involved because, until this day, no one can touch my baked beans. I put real bourbon in mine.”

Richard Snipes — Scotland head girls soccer coach

“Steak because I have a family recipe and I love to put smiles on people’s faces when I cook for them.”