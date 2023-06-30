2 Lady Scots named to NCSCA 3A All-State team, 14 announced as Easton/NFCA All-America scholar athletes

LAURINBURG — Just a week after they were announced to the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association (NCSCA) All-District 4 3A team, Scotland’s Sydnee Dial and Lindsay Locklear are collecting even more laurels.

The pair were named to the NCSCA 3A All-State team after the rosters were released Friday morning.

“We’re probably a little bias about our team because we nominate and vote for all the girls,” Lady Scots head softball coach Adam Romaine said. “However, at the end of the day, it’s the hard work they individually put in that gets them noticed and voted on by other coaches.”

Dial, a pitcher and third baseman who recently graduated from Scotland, carried a 1.48 ERA in the circle her senior year; she also had a 1.77 ERA and a 26-5 record for her career with the Scots. As a hitter, she increased her batting average from .216 and .080 in her sophomore and junior years to .419 in her senior year. Dial signed with Columbia International University on March 3 to continue her softball and academic career.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized as a 3A All-State player,” Dial said. “This year, I told myself I wanted to give my all on the field and have no regrets when our season was over. I was unable to play most of my junior year so I wanted to make my senior year the best possible. I would not be where I am today if it wasn’t for God, my family, my coaches, and my teammates. I am blessed to have been a part of the Scotland softball team and I will carry the accomplishments, memories, and lifelong relationships I have made with me forever.”

Locklear, a first baseman who’s a rising senior, led the Lady Scots this past season with a .478 batting average, 40 RBIs, 32 hits, a .701 slugging percentage, and a .556 on-base percentage; she also had a .969 fielding percentage, 29 runs, and eight stolen bases.

“I wanna start off with how thankful I am to be named All-State,” Locklear said. “This is a big achievement and I couldn’t be happier. My goal this past season was to do better than how I did my sophomore season and I can confidently say that I reached my goal. None of this would be possible without the help and support of coach Romaine, coach (Neil) Smith, along with family and friends. So, thank you to all who’s helped me get to where I am.”

Both players were also named to the All-Sandhills Athletic Conference team — along with Madison Dixon, Avery Stutts, and Dawson Blue — that was released back in May.

Easton and the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) also recently released their All-America scholar athletes, which included 14 Lady Scots.

Dial, Dixon, Stutts, Blue, Natalie Smith, Carleigh McKeithan, Kinsey Hamilton, Summer Locklear, Ramsey Hale, Nateya Scott, Emily Sampson, Addison Johnson, Marissa Smith, and Addison Lewis were all named scholar athletes by Easton and the NFCA.

“There is a set criterion they have to meet,” Romaine said. “It’s all on the girls and how hard they work in the classroom to meet those criteria. That being said, Coach Smith and I are proud of all our girls and to all the girls who received honors.”

The Lady Scots are no stranger to receiving honors from Easton and the NFCA. On Sept. 1, 2022, they placed in the top 15 high school programs nationally for weighted team GPA from the 2021-22 school year. They were ranked 12th with a team GPA of 3.95 and missed out on a top-10 finish by only .084.