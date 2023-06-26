LAURINBURG — Scotland County Parks and Recreation will open registration for fall sports beginning next week.

Registration for football, cheerleading, and soccer will start on July 3 and stay open until Aug. 4. Football and cheerleading will be available for children ages 5-12 while soccer will be open for children 3-13 years old. Sign-ups for any sport are $15.

Registration for all sports will be available at https://secure.rec1.com/NC/scotland-county-parks-recreation/catalog or at the Parks and Recreation office at 1210 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg.

For more information, contact Scotland Parks and Recreation by telephone at 910-277-2585 or by email at [email protected].