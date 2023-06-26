Multitudes Church hosted a 3-on-3 youth group basketball tournament on Saturday in Laurel Hill. The tournament was for kids ages 13-18 years old and teams had a maximum of five players. The team of Carolina 2, which was made up of Isaiah Gomez, Ayden Locklear, Joey Canady, and Brady Chavis, won the tournament by defeating Team Radical in the championship.
Multitudes Church hosted a 3-on-3 youth group basketball tournament on Saturday in Laurel Hill. The team of Carolina 2 (pictured), which was made up of Isaiah Gomez, Ayden Locklear, Joey Canady, and Brady Chavis, won the tournament by defeating Team Radical in the championship.