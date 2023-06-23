The seventh to 12th grade group works on a dribbling drill during a camp session on Thursday at South Johnson Elementary School.

LAURINBURG — There’s no doubt that Roshien McClain is transforming women’s basketball at Scotland High School after a season in which he led the Lady Scots to a 12-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference record and was named the conference’s women’s basketball Coach of the Year.

His talent in teaching the game of basketball hasn’t stopped there though.

McClain wrapped up his four-day annual girls basketball camp at South Johnson Elementary School on Thursday, aiming to motivate girls to find a love for basketball.

“The main goal for the camp is to get young girls excited about basketball in Scotland County,” McClain said. “(We need) more participation at every level, from Parks and Rec, to middle school, to high school.”

Two separate sessions were held for different grade groups — a third to sixth grade session was held from 4-5:15 p.m. and a seventh to 12th grade session took place from 5:30-7 p.m. Both groups worked on some similar skills but the older group was “more advanced.”

“Each group is different, as far as what I do,” McClain said. “The younger group is more developing, working on the fundamentals of things because they’re younger. Some are going to the third grade, some are going to the sixth grade, but there’s different levels for each group because of their age. The older group is more advanced; we do a lot more in-game situation things, like how to attack or not to attack.”

Other skills that each group worked on included ball handling, shooting, and dribbling.

“They did about the same kind of ball handling but the older group was a little more advanced with the ball handling,” McClain said. “And, also, with shooting. The fundamental part of learning the basic fundamentals of dribbling, keeping your head up, good balance; shooting is the same thing. It’s just a great time for these girls to be in here, get a good four days of work in.”

McClain initially started doing the camp with both boys and girls when he was the boys basketball coach at Carver Middle School from 2015-2020. But once he took over Scotland’s women’s basketball head coach in 2021, he wanted to focus on getting more girls to join, which is why he only does a girls camp now.

“I didn’t see but like three girls at one time, so I was like, we need more girls to get involved,” McClain said. “And especially when I became a high school coach, that really made me concentrate more on the girls side. This is my second year doing this with the girls and I’m enjoying it with the participation we’ve been getting.”

William Douglas, James McLean, Antoinette Diggs, Javonte Davis, Edward Cain, and Rick Cotton all helped McClain teach and run this year’s camp, which had over 30 girls come out between both sessions.

McClain plans on running the camp every June at South Johnson for the foreseeable future and hopes to see the number of girls that attend continue to grow.

“You can look for (the camp) on Facebook (to sign up),” McClain said. “Or if you know me personally, I can send you the link to sign up, or just come. Just come and we’ll sign you up here.”

