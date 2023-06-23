LAURINBURG — The North Carolina Softball Coaches Association released their 2023 All-District teams on Thursday, which featured Lady Scots rising sophomore Dawson Blue, rising juniors Madison Dixon and Avery Stutts, rising senior Lindsay Locklear, and recent graduate Sydnee Dial all earning All-District 4 3A honors.

Blue, a shortstop, had a .338 batting average this past season and led the Lady Scots with four home runs. She also recorded a team-leading 39 runs, was second on the team with 26 RBIs, and had 31 stolen bases, which was ninth in the NCHSAA, according to MaxPreps.

Dixon, the team’s catcher, recorded a .349 batting average and went 181 for 187 on her put outs on defense. Stutts, a pitcher and third baseman, finished her sophomore year with a team-best 1.43 ERA in the circle. She also recorded a 9-2 record, was the team leader in thrown strikeouts with 106, and allowed only 29 hits on the year.

Locklear, a first baseman, led the Lady Scots in 2023 with a .478 batting average, 40 RBIs, 32 hits, a .701 slugging percentage, and a .556 on base percentage. Her 40 RBIs also ranked sixth in the 3A East, according to MaxPreps.

Dial, a pitcher and third baseman, was second on the team with a .419 batting average and 31 hits. She had a 10-2 record with a 1.48 ERA this past year in the circle, as well.

All five players were also named to the All-Sandhills Athletic Conference softball team that was released in May.

Cape Fear’s Noni MacFadden and Lex Glemaker were named All-District 4 3A Player and Pitcher of the Year.