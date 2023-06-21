The Phoenix Suns just shook up the NBA with a trade that sent future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul and Landry Shamet to the Washington Wizards for 12-time All-Star Bradley Beal, Jordan Goodwin, and Isaiah Todd. The deal also included the Wizards receiving multiple second-round picks and multiple pick swaps.

The rumors of the Suns making changes started to pile up after they lost 4-2 to eventual NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets, in the second-round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. Paul, alongside Devin Booker, helped lead the Suns to an NBA Finals appearance against the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, where the Suns also fell 4-2.

Halfway through this past season, the Suns added forward Kevin Durant, and just a couple months later, have now added another great talent in Beal. The stigma of fans and media on Kevin Durant’s career is that he cannot win without multiple superstars on his roster since he made the move to join the Golden State Warriors in 2016. The 2016 Warriors had just won 73 games, the most all time in the regular season, and had consecutive NBA Finals appearances.

The addition of Durant saw Golden State bring home two championships, where he would, then, join the Brooklyn Nets. There, he would play alongside All-Stars Kyrie Irving and James Harden. After turmoil within the team and the organization broke up that group, Durant has now made his new home in Phoenix, and the odds of them winning a championship have just gone up with the addition of Beal.

Since Durant’s departure from the Warriors, it’s felt as if the super team era has come to a standstill. Some argue it started with LeBron James’ move to the Miami Heat back in 2010, and some will even go back as far as the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls and say those are when super teams were at the helm.

It seems that super teams that started forming after 2019 were led by two superstars instead of three. From the likes of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, James and Anthony Davis, Paul and Booker, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and many others, the days of stacked teams with just two All-Stars have come to a halt.

Fast forward to 2023, the Suns are now primed with a new three-headed monster in Phoenix, and it wouldn’t be surprising if other teams started to go after more high caliber talent for their rosters. A roster with offensive talent such as Beal, Durant and Booker will look to make some noise in an already elite Western Conference. This may raise concerns for fans who like to see a less dominant threshold in the sport, with teams like the Heat, Lakers, and Warriors rumored to also go after some other big names.

This has been the first big news to hit the offseason, and with the past few offseasons seeming to get crazier, this one could get even more entertaining.