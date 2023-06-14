GIBSON — Hometown Hero Mike Wright Jr., a former MLB pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox, was in Scotland County over the weekend and donated an autographed personal professional baseball jersey and an autographed photo to his hometown of Gibson. These items will be on display in the Gibson Museum that is currently being cleaned and updated to reopen to the public in the Fall. The Town of Gibson is honored to have these items donated by our hometown hero Michael Wright. We also would like to thank his Father Dennis Wright for arranging all of this.